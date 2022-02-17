Blazers overcome Ja Morant’s 44 points, beat Grizzlies



Joseph Nurkik had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anferni Simmons added 31 points and six assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers surpassed Ja Morant’s 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night.

Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won for the fourth time after leading the game for the most part and with a crazy finish.

Portland coach Chansi Bilupus said: “They have run the Hekkuva as they should. They are at home.” “We can’t lose our temper. Keep playing the way we play, and we did.”

Morant matched the high scoring of his career as the six-game winning streak of Memphis ceased. Desmond Ben finished with 30 points and Brandon Clarke with 12 points.

Grizzlies from the team’s starting guards Tandem Morant and Ben benefited from a big scoring night. Their 74 points came in 20 of 39 shootings, Bane hit 7 of 12 from outside the arc, and seven 7-pointers topped his career. Occasionally, trail blazers try to stick in the middle to cut Morant’s paint points.

That’s what opened Ban’s door.

“If you move (defensively), you’re too late,” Morant said. “… just read (to the defenders). If they help, I already know that I (Ben) hit the 3-ball down. If they try to stay home, I’m in the paint.”

Memphis had trouble making offenses in the first half and third quarter. Grizzlies used an offensive blast and was shut down within a possession on several occasions, but Portland held the lead from the opening minutes.

Memphis finally caught the trail blazers with less than five minutes left as Ben scored seven points in a row.

The teams switched to lead, scoring nine points in a row, leaving Norwich Portland in the game. Simmons followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 122-117 lead with 44 seconds left, helping to secure the win.

“I had the ball in that friend’s hand that we needed to have,” Bilupus said of Simmons’ 3-pointer. “We got what we wanted.”

He later added: “It was a big, big shot.”

Portland, which is dealing with numerous injuries to Damien Lillard and forward Nasir Little, is working on a piecemeal roster, including several trade-deadline acquisitions. In addition to injuries, tough producers like Norman Powell, Robert Covington and CJ McCallum were sent elsewhere in the deadline.

The Trail Blazers have played well in their winning streak, including a two-point win over the Milwaukee Box on Monday. They have continued that trend even in the first half.

Portland shot 60% late in the half, and Memphis seemed to be one step slower than his recent winning streak. Despite Morant scoring 27 points, it turned into a 68-57 Portland lead at the break.

“Leaving 68 points in the first half is not up to our standards,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “… We threw a lot of different looks at them, and nothing really worked.”

But the Trail Blazers eventually had to endure the Memphis rally.

“I think people are still trying to ignore us,” Nurkik said. “I think we’re playing hard. There’s no doubt about it. Taking shots definitely helps. But we play right. It gives us a chance to win.… Tonight was kind of a basketball play-off.”

Tip-INS

Trail Blazers: Simmons has recorded at least 29 points in each of his last three games. . The four-game winning streak is the longest match of the season for Portland. It has won four straight from November 15-23. Portland have won the series 3-1 over Memphis.

Grizzlies: Morant, who missed a win in New Orleans on Tuesday with ankle pain, returned to action and started. … Morant’s 20 first-quarter points a season-high for a Memphis player in a period. স্ক Scored at least 120 points in a six-game winning streak. … Memphis is now 24-3 when Clarke scores in double figures.

Living in line

Morant finished off the line on the 21st of the 25th, 21 free throws was a franchise record. Nurkik was surprised to see the number. “I don’t know the last time I remember someone playing who shot 25 free throws,” said Nurkik. “I don’t remember Dame (Damien Lillard) shooting 25 free throws. At the time, he had more free throws than our entire team. “

Coming next

Trail Blazer: Host Golden State on February 24 after the All-Star break.

Grizzlies: On All-Star break until February 24 in Minnesota.