Blessing of daughter to Aparshakti Khurana: Aparshakti Khurana’s wife Aakriti Ahuja: Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.
Earlier, Aparshakti Khurana had shared several photos of wife bump Ahuja's baby bump photoshoot on social media. On June 4, he reported his wife's pregnancy.
On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in ‘Helmet’, which made her debut as a solo lead. This comedy film is directed by Satram Ramani. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, the film also stars Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.
