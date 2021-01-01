Blessing of daughter to Aparshakti Khurana: Aparshakti Khurana’s wife Aakriti Ahuja: Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have become the parents of a daughter. Apashakti Khurana has given this information on social media. Fans and their fans are congratulating the couple on their post. The actor has also revealed the name of his daughter.

Aparshakti Khurana shared a card on her Instagram account on Friday. It says that on 27th August 2021, Apashakti and the figure warmly welcome Arjoi A. Khurana. All the celebs including Bhoomi Pednekar and Nusrat Bharuch are congratulating Aparshakti Khurana on this post.





Earlier, Aparshakti Khurana had shared several photos of wife bump Ahuja’s baby bump photoshoot on social media. On June 4, he reported his wife’s pregnancy. Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja got married on September 7, 2014.



On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in ‘Helmet’, which made her debut as a solo lead. This comedy film is directed by Satram Ramani. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, the film also stars Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

