Blessing Okagbare, Nigerian Runner, Suspended Over Drug Test

The athletics doping control agency has temporarily suspended a Nigerian sprinter after a failed doping control, the first drug-related suspension of an athlete active at the Tokyo Games.

In one declaration, the athletics integrity unit, which manages the anti-doping program for the sport, said a sample taken from sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, in an out-of-competition test on July 19 tested positive for growth hormones. Okagbare, 32, won her opening race in the women’s 100 meters on Friday in 11.05 seconds and was due to make the semi-finals on Saturday.

Okagbare’s suspension was not the first testing issue for Nigerian track and field competitors at these Games.

On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit declared 20 Olympic track and field athletes ineligible for competition because they failed to meet the requirements for out-of-competition testing leading up to the Olympics. Of the 20 athletes, 10 were from Nigeria.