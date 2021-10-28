Blind Bhakts and Gandha Bhakts should settle in Ladakh to save our land, chant Ishwar Namo Namah 1008 times- BJP MP Subramanian Swamy’s sharp taunt

Subramanian Swamy has been continuously calling the Modi government weak on the issue of China. Recently, he wrote in one of his tweets, the Central Government is silently losing the land of Ladakh and Arunachal to China.

BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy often targets the central government on the Indo-China border dispute. Let us tell you that the Center has been continuously refusing the Chinese intrusion into the Indian border. Swamy has raised questions on this many times. He said that if no one has come to our border, then why are there many rounds of talks with China at the military level.

At the same time, in one of his latest tweets, Swamy has said that blind devotees should be settled in Ladakh to save their land. In fact, on China’s new border law, India has said that China’s border law may affect bilateral border management agreements between the two countries. India has said that we hope that China will refrain from taking any such step regarding the law, which may unilaterally change the situation in the India-China border areas.

Sharing this news, Subramanian Swamy has tweeted. In which he wrote tauntingly, “To save our land, blind devotees and Gandhabhakts should be settled in Ladakh. Chant God Namo Naman 1008 times. None.”

‘Concern to us, could unilaterally alter situation in the India-China border areas’: India on China’s Land Boundary Law: https://t.co/nZGjRO97Vn via @eNewsBharati: Andh Bhakts and Gandhbhakts be settled in Ladakh to protect our land. Recite Ishwar Namo Naman 1008 times. Koi nahi — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 27, 2021

At the same time, on the issue of farmers, Subramanian Swamy had suggested to the central government on his behalf. Regarding which he had said that if the government accepts his suggestion, then the farmers’ movement can be ended. However, he has also expressed surprise at the Center not accepting the suggestions.

On the prospects in the agriculture sector in India, he said that agriculture is a big sector in India’s economy. 51 percent of the population is based on agriculture but its production capacity is not good. In such a situation, despite such a large area of ​​​​agriculture in the country, its share in the country’s GDP is only 16%. He said that India has a lot of potential in the field of agriculture.