Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine Sunday, Zelenskyy says



U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine to discuss arms assistance, President Zelensky announced Saturday.

During a rare press conference, Zelensky said top US officials would discuss with him on Sunday the growing Russian aggression and the additional assistance that the United States could provide.

Zelensky warns that Russia will probably attack other countries if it succeeds in Ukraine

“We will talk about the list of weapons we need and the speed of their delivery. In recent weeks, the speed, the numbers – everything has improved. I am grateful for that,” he said. Says.

Gadget Clock could not immediately be reached for comment.

The United States has provided সহায়তা 4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since August 2021 – of which $ 3.4 billion has been allocated since the February invasion of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine is preparing for a change in war where modern artillery will dominate

President Biden announced this week that a further 800 800 million in security assistance would be provided and strategically created to help fight Russia’s second operation in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The United States has not only allocated 72 more Howitzers, which are strategic vehicles for pulling long-range weapons, howitzers, field equipment and spare parts such as a cannon, but the U.S. Air Force has built more than 120 “Phoenix Ghost” drones designed specifically for Ukrainians. Demand.

A senior defense official said the drone would have the same capabilities as a switchblade drone – which could be easily carried and launched by an individual soldier and explode after hitting its target – but the full scope of its capabilities remained undisclosed.

The package, announced Thursday, is the eighth drawdown for Ukraine since August by the Defense Department.

Officials warn that the war in eastern Ukraine will rely heavily on modern artillery.