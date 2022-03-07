Blinken calls out Russia for attacks on civilians, as Biden admin war crimes review ‘ongoing’



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday called on Russian forces to “agree with the humanitarian corridor” on their reported attacks, urging Russia to “immediately stop these attacks” as the Biden administration continues its ongoing review of whether Russian aggression against civilians has reached. The level of war crimes.

During a joint news conference with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevich, Blinken condemned Russia’s ongoing “ineffective and unjustified aggression on Ukraine,” which began 12 days ago.

Since then, Blinken has said, “more than 1.5 million people, most of them women and children, have fled their homes in Ukraine.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“In the last few days, more civilians have been killed and injured in attacks by Russian forces trying to leave the besieged cities,” Blinken said, referring to “women and children, the elderly, wounded civilians, people with disabilities” and “trying to flee the cities.” Where there is no heat, no electricity, relentless bombing, and where food and medicine are running out. “

“And with the agreement on the humanitarian corridor, the news of the Russian attack continues,” Blinken said, likening the attack to “the terrible siege of Leningrad during World War II.”

“The world is telling Russia to stop this attack immediately,” Blinken said. “Give food and medicine, let people out safely and end this war of choice against Ukraine.”

Blinken said the United States, its allies and partners would “continue to stand with Ukraine.”

“We are examining our security measures to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities,” he said, adding that the Biden administration was “increasing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, who are still inside Ukraine and who have fled.”

Blinken said the United States was “increasing spending on the Kremlin and increasing all assistance and capacity to continue this war.”

Blinken said the United States was “strengthening” its “shared defense” with NATO.

“We and our NATO allies are ready to deal with any threat,” Blinken said.

“Our commitment to Article V is an attack on one, an attack on all, ferrous,” he added.

Blinken said his “message for the United States” to the people of “all the Baltics” is that the United States is “more committed than ever to stand with you, because our democracy is being challenged at the moment.”

Blinken’s comments on the attack on civilians, however, sent a mixed message about whether Russia had committed war crimes during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“We are gathering evidence of potential war crimes, human rights violations, and international humanitarian law violations. We support accountability using all available tools, including criminal cases, where appropriate,” a White House National Security Council spokesman told Gadget Clock on Monday. “We have helped pass a resolution in the UN Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry into possible human rights violations in Russia and to hold them accountable.”

The spokesman said the United States and 44 other countries had “established an expert mission through the OSCE to investigate possible violations and violations of international human rights and humanitarian law by Russia.”

A spokesman for the NSC told Gadget Clock: “We will support accountability, using every tool available, including criminal cases there.”

Officials told Gadget Clock that the evidence the United States will gather as part of the investigation will be shared with allies and partners, and that an investigation is under way with the UN Human Rights Council and the OSCE expert mission.

Biden admin sends mixed message on alleged Russian war crimes

Last week, when asked if Russia was committing war crimes, President Biden said he and his administration were monitoring the situation, but it was too early to make a decision.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie was asked if an attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located about 350 miles southeast of Kyiv, would be a war crime for the U.S. government, but replied that an internal investigation was still ongoing.

“We have an internal review that was underway to gather evidence and information on the targeting of civilians in the report of the use of deadly weapons of war on Ukrainian soil before last night,” Saki said.

“It’s an ongoing process. We haven’t come to a conclusion. It’s a legal review and a process that goes through the administration.”

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine, however, said Friday morning that the Russians had committed war crimes.

The embassy tweeted, “Attacking a nuclear power plant is a war crime. Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has taken his reign of terror one step further.”

According to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian forces have placed workers at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant under their command and cut off their ability to communicate with Ukraine’s nuclear controller.

The Zaporizhjia nuclear power plant was originally seized by Russian troops after a Russian missile fired on a five-story training facility adjacent to it on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that “Ukraine has reported that the Russian commander’s prior approval is required for any action on plant management, including measures related to the technical operation of six reactor units.”

“In a second serious development, Ukraine stated that Russian forces at the site had shut down some mobile networks and the Internet so that reliable information could not be obtained from the site through normal communication channels.”

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the UN agency that phone lines, emails and faxes were no longer working on Sunday and that mobile phone communications were weak.

The IAEA has accused Russia of violating key safety guidelines for operating nuclear plants, including that “operating personnel must be able to carry out their safety and security responsibilities and have the ability to make unwanted stress-free decisions” and have “reliable communication.” Others. “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” following the attack.

“Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ashes,” Zelensky said, according to a translation of his remarks. “Now it’s not just a warning, it’s real.”

Russians seize control of workers at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, cut off communications

The UN nuclear watchdog has expressed concern about the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, which was occupied by Russian forces on the first day of their attack. More than 200 Chernobyl technicians and guards have not returned since February 23, the IAEA said.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since Russian forces began bombing populated areas across Ukraine, according to numerous reports. At least one cluster weapon attack hit a hospital, killing four people and injuring 10 others.

The first Geneva Convention in 1864 prohibited attacks on medical personnel on the battlefield.

“We cannot confirm the use of cluster weapons inside Ukraine, nor can we confirm the use or existence of thermobaric weapons inside Ukraine. We have seen reports of their stockpiling,” said Linda Thomas, the US ambassador to the UN. Dr. Greenfield last week. “We can’t confirm those reports. So instead of guessing what it might indicate, I’ll tell you we’ve seen them, but we can’t confirm those reports.”

Biden says Russia is targeting civilian areas, the US is doing “everything we can” to help Zelensky

Cluster munitions are explosives that contain small bombs. They can hit large areas and destroy entire civilian neighborhoods.

Ukraine’s foreign minister last week accused Russia of “war crimes” when he said Moscow had attacked a kindergarten and an orphanage, promising that Ukraine would send evidence of the attack to The Hague.

Gadget Clock’ Paul Best, Ron Blizzard, Timothy HJ Neroji, Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.