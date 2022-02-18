World

Blinken declares ‘moment of peril’ for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Blinken declares ‘moment of peril’ for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade
Written by admin
Blinken declares ‘moment of peril’ for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade

Blinken declares ‘moment of peril’ for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

In a tumultuous UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that Russia’s continued hostility to Ukraine was a “moment of danger” and a threat to global stability.

“Today we are facing the most immediate threat to peace and security from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” he told the council. It is a moment of danger to the lives and safety of millions of people. “

“This crisis directly affects every member of this council and every country in the world because the fundamental principles of maintaining peace and security – the principles that were established in the aftermath of World War II and the Cold War – are under threat,” Blinken added. “A country cannot change the borders of another country by force. This is a policy that one country cannot determine the preferences or policies of another or with whom it will be associated. The head of national sovereignty.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the UN Security Council on Thursday, February 17, 2022. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the UN Security Council on Thursday, February 17, 2022. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)
(AP Photo / Richard Drew)

Russia-Ukraine: The Pentagon has described the village as “critical.”

Thursday’s meeting was held to mark the seventh anniversary of Russia’s unanimous adoption of Resolution 2202 by the Council, also known as the Minsk Agreement, which created a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist forces from the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine.

The agreements have never been fully implemented, and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have been in conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels have accused each other of violating the Minsk agreement following a shootout in a town in the Luhansk region on Thursday.

READ Also  Italy releases Catalan separatist leader from prison. Here's how the matter went.

U.S. officials have not yet said who they believe is behind the attack but have warned that it could be Russia’s “false flag” operation to justify a provocative response.

Moscow sparked further international outrage this week after the Russian parliament called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider severing international agreements by recognizing the breakaway regions as “independent.”

Russia has also claimed that it is partially withdrawing its 150,000 troops from Russia, neighboring Belarus and occupied Crimea on the Ukrainian border – but the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly warned that Moscow has not taken such action.

Tanks move during a joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise on February 4, 2022, at the Brestsky Firing Range in Belarus.

Tanks move during a joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise on February 4, 2022, at the Brestsky Firing Range in Belarus.
(Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

Moscow wants to sever the Minsk agreement as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues

“Russia has said it has deployed troops,” Blinken said Thursday. “We do not see this happening on the ground. Our information clearly indicates that these forces, including ground forces, aircraft and ships, are preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.”

In an unusually harsh meeting, Blinken went on to explain that although US intelligence still does not know exactly how Russia would choose to carry out its attack, there are a number of steps the United States expects.

“What the world can expect to see unveiled here is, in fact, unveiling now because Russia is on the brink of war,” he began. “First Russia planned to make an excuse for its attack – it could be a violent incident that Russia would bring against Ukraine or an offensive allegation that Russia would level against the Ukrainian government.”

READ Also  Russia-Ukraine: US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert for potential Europe deployment

Blinken said the Kremlin could describe any so-called attack on ethnic Russians in Russia or Ukraine as “ethnic cleansing” or “genocide” – a tactic Putin has already employed and which Blinken described as “a mockery” adopted by UN security officials. Not “lightly.”

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine.

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kiev, Ukraine.
(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

The secretary described how the Russian state-controlled media had already started spreading false claims, including mass grave stories, to “lay the groundwork” for Russia’s provocative attacks.

“Second, in response to this produced provocation, the highest levels of the Russian government may call an emergency meeting in the theater to deal with the so-called crisis,” he continued. “Attacks are planned later. Russian missiles and bombs will be dropped across Ukraine, communications will be cut off, cyber-attacks will shut down the main organization. After that, Russian tanks and troops will advance.”

Kiev is already considered a major target of Russian aggression.

“Here today we are elaborating with the hope that by sharing what we know with the world we can persuade Russia to abandon the path of war and choose a different path when there is still time,” said Blinken.

#Blinken #declares #moment #peril #millions #Ukraine #reveals #believes #Russia #invade

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Haitians deported by US are in shock: 'I don't know this country'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment