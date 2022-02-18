Blinken declares ‘moment of peril’ for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade



In a tumultuous UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that Russia’s continued hostility to Ukraine was a “moment of danger” and a threat to global stability.

“Today we are facing the most immediate threat to peace and security from Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” he told the council. It is a moment of danger to the lives and safety of millions of people. “

“This crisis directly affects every member of this council and every country in the world because the fundamental principles of maintaining peace and security – the principles that were established in the aftermath of World War II and the Cold War – are under threat,” Blinken added. “A country cannot change the borders of another country by force. This is a policy that one country cannot determine the preferences or policies of another or with whom it will be associated. The head of national sovereignty.”

Thursday’s meeting was held to mark the seventh anniversary of Russia’s unanimous adoption of Resolution 2202 by the Council, also known as the Minsk Agreement, which created a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist forces from the eastern Donbass region of Ukraine.

The agreements have never been fully implemented, and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have been in conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels have accused each other of violating the Minsk agreement following a shootout in a town in the Luhansk region on Thursday.

U.S. officials have not yet said who they believe is behind the attack but have warned that it could be Russia’s “false flag” operation to justify a provocative response.

Moscow sparked further international outrage this week after the Russian parliament called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider severing international agreements by recognizing the breakaway regions as “independent.”

Russia has also claimed that it is partially withdrawing its 150,000 troops from Russia, neighboring Belarus and occupied Crimea on the Ukrainian border – but the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly warned that Moscow has not taken such action.

“Russia has said it has deployed troops,” Blinken said Thursday. “We do not see this happening on the ground. Our information clearly indicates that these forces, including ground forces, aircraft and ships, are preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.”

In an unusually harsh meeting, Blinken went on to explain that although US intelligence still does not know exactly how Russia would choose to carry out its attack, there are a number of steps the United States expects.

“What the world can expect to see unveiled here is, in fact, unveiling now because Russia is on the brink of war,” he began. “First Russia planned to make an excuse for its attack – it could be a violent incident that Russia would bring against Ukraine or an offensive allegation that Russia would level against the Ukrainian government.”

Blinken said the Kremlin could describe any so-called attack on ethnic Russians in Russia or Ukraine as “ethnic cleansing” or “genocide” – a tactic Putin has already employed and which Blinken described as “a mockery” adopted by UN security officials. Not “lightly.”

The secretary described how the Russian state-controlled media had already started spreading false claims, including mass grave stories, to “lay the groundwork” for Russia’s provocative attacks.

“Second, in response to this produced provocation, the highest levels of the Russian government may call an emergency meeting in the theater to deal with the so-called crisis,” he continued. “Attacks are planned later. Russian missiles and bombs will be dropped across Ukraine, communications will be cut off, cyber-attacks will shut down the main organization. After that, Russian tanks and troops will advance.”

Kiev is already considered a major target of Russian aggression.

“Here today we are elaborating with the hope that by sharing what we know with the world we can persuade Russia to abandon the path of war and choose a different path when there is still time,” said Blinken.