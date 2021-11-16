Blinken Heads to Africa as U.S. Tries to Avert Ethiopia Disaster
Washington – Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken will leave for a five-day visit to Africa on Monday, where he will support democratic principles and pursue diplomacy aimed at preventing Ethiopia from entering a catastrophic civil war.
Mr Blinkon plans to begin his journey by stopping at Kenya, which borders Ethiopia, and has played a key role in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between the country’s central government and rebels in the northern Tigris region.
Conflict in Africa, the world’s second most populous country, has already seen a number of alleged atrocities, including rape, executions and looting. Experts say the war threatens the stability of not only America’s main partner on the continent, but the whole of East Africa.
“I hate to be an alarmist, but all the warning signs in Ethiopia are flashing red right now and we are not using all the tools for our disposal,” said Cameron Hudson, director of African affairs at the National Security Council. The Obama administration.
“This is Rwanda-Esk,” added Patricia Haslach, who served as US ambassador to Ethiopia from 2013 to 2016. Ms. Haslach refrained from saying that genocide was taking place in the country, but other experts called it a realistic possibility. In an increasingly defined conflict by racial identities. The failure of the Clinton administration to intervene and possibly prevent the 1994 massacre of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda has plagued former U.S. officials for decades.
Ms Haslach said her immediate concern was the possibility of a massive famine in Tigris, where Prime Minister Abi Ahmed’s government was cutting off food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies to millions.
Some critics say the Biden administration is ignoring Africa, a common complaint about US foreign policy, but China, the US’s leading strategic rival, has gained more currency as a deep-seated political and economic entity on the continent and an anti-US jihadist group. To thrive there. Mr Blinken had planned to visit Africa in late summer, but the trip was postponed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.
The Biden administration has not made clear its vision for the continent, which Mr Blinken was to address during a stopover in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where he planned to deliver a speech on United States Africa policy. He plans to conclude his trip by visiting Dakar, the capital of Senegal.
U.S. officials are concerned about the backing of democracies across Africa, which has seen a wave of military uprisings in recent months – particularly in Sudan, where a rebellion last month defeated a democratic transition that ousted the country’s longtime dictator, Omar Hassan, in 2019. Al-Bashir experts say the four most successful military coups in Africa this year – also in Guinea, Chad and Mali – are the highest in more than 40 years.
Mr. Democracy will be the central theme of Blinken’s visit to Nigeria, whose government has been criticized by Mr Biden for its crackdown on local corruption and its crackdown on protesters seeking more civil-society freedom.
The Sudanese coup also exposed the limits of American diplomacy on the continent. Horn of Africa’s special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived just hours after visiting the country, leaving believing that a political settlement could be reached through mediation.
Mr Hudson said the Biden administration struggled to respond to the crisis in Sudan and Ethiopia and called on the United States to take more aggressive action.
“They’re a little bit on their heels, I think,” he said.
The war in Ethiopia began a year ago after Mr Abi launched a military operation in the rebel Tigris region. Tigrayan troops soon took advantage and advanced to the capital, Addis Ababa, a city of 5 million people. The State Department has repeatedly called on Americans in the country to leave immediately.
“I’m very concerned about the possibility of an Ethiopian outbreak, given what we see in Tigre, but we have different forces and different ethnic groups with growing conflicts,” Mr Blinken told reporters last week. “It will be disastrous for the Ethiopians and for the countries in the region.”
Mr Blinken called for a ceasefire, a free movement of humanitarian aid, and a political settlement through negotiations.
Mr. Feltman, who led the State Department’s efforts to date, visited the Ethiopian capital and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, last week.
Ms. Haslach called Mr. Blinken’s trip to the region important, but warned that “we cannot do it ourselves.” She said a diplomatic solution was needed with the help of Ethiopia’s neighbors and the African Union, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa.
Mr Hudson suspected that the African Union, which he had often sided with on the continent’s rulers, was in a position to force Mr Abe to grant real concessions. He said the United States should consider additional unilateral steps, including possible arms embargoes, which he said were being sent to the government by the United Arab Emirates.
In the wake of the crisis, some members of Mr Abe’s government have accused the United States of trying to oust him and establish a government led by Tigris officials, Mr Feltman said at the US Institute of Peace earlier this month. He denied the allegations.
Mr Feltman also warned of studies that “the average modern civil war now lasts 20 years. I repeat: 20 years.
Others have called for more dramatic American action to avert such consequences. In a feedback essay published by Bloomberg last week, James G. Stavridis, a retired four-star Navy admiral, has recommended sending troops to Ethiopia as part of a United Nations-led peacekeeping force.
He also called for the genocide in Rwanda, adding that Ethiopia was “much bigger and more geographically important than Rwanda.”
A spokesman for the National Security Council said the United States was working out a diplomatic solution and was not considering deploying troops in Ethiopia.
