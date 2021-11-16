Blinken Heads to Africa as U.S. Tries to Avert Ethiopia Disaster

“This is Rwanda-Esk,” added Patricia Haslach, who served as US ambassador to Ethiopia from 2013 to 2016. Ms. Haslach refrained from saying that genocide was taking place in the country, but other experts called it a realistic possibility. In an increasingly defined conflict by racial identities. The failure of the Clinton administration to intervene and possibly prevent the 1994 massacre of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda has plagued former U.S. officials for decades.

Ms Haslach said her immediate concern was the possibility of a massive famine in Tigris, where Prime Minister Abi Ahmed’s government was cutting off food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies to millions.

Some critics say the Biden administration is ignoring Africa, a common complaint about US foreign policy, but China, the US’s leading strategic rival, has gained more currency as a deep-seated political and economic entity on the continent and an anti-US jihadist group. To thrive there. Mr Blinken had planned to visit Africa in late summer, but the trip was postponed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

The Biden administration has not made clear its vision for the continent, which Mr Blinken was to address during a stopover in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where he planned to deliver a speech on United States Africa policy. He plans to conclude his trip by visiting Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

U.S. officials are concerned about the backing of democracies across Africa, which has seen a wave of military uprisings in recent months – particularly in Sudan, where a rebellion last month defeated a democratic transition that ousted the country’s longtime dictator, Omar Hassan, in 2019. Al-Bashir experts say the four most successful military coups in Africa this year – also in Guinea, Chad and Mali – are the highest in more than 40 years.