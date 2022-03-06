Blinken in Moldova on Sunday, day after meeting with Ukraine foreign minister



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Moldova on Sunday, where he was to meet with Moldovan leaders on the arrival of 120,000 refugees from neighboring Ukraine.

More than 230,000 Ukrainians have entered Moldova since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began 11 days ago, The Associated Press reports.

Moldova also sought assurances of security from the West as it dealt with its own fears of a Russian attack, the AP reported. Russia already has troops inside the country, the report said.

Blinken praised Moldova for its willingness to accept refugees, the AP reported.

“We appreciate the generosity of the hospitality, who are willing to be such good friends to the needy, and indeed, we want to do what we can to address the burden that I have imposed on you,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

On Saturday, Blinken traveled to the Ukraine-Poland border, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kulebar, according to reports.

Pictures of the meeting showed two officers walking side by side on Kirkjয়ারr street in Poland, with associates and surrounded by journalists. One of their footsteps crossed the border into Ukraine, the report said.

Blinken’s visit included a visit to a refugee reception center, where Ukrainians forced out of their homes by the Russian invasion of their country gathered with their children and whatever they could take with them, the Washington Post reported.

The US secretary of state said the Biden administration was considering all requests for assistance from Ukraine but was not committed to providing military aircraft, the report said.

“Putin has made a terrible, terrible, terrible mistake in many ways. But it starts with the proposition that Ukraine does not exist as an independent country,” Blinken was quoted as saying by the Post. “The Ukrainians are showing exactly the opposite of what they are showing every day. And in the end, their strength, their determination, their determination, in support of the United States, is going to be won, indeed by the world.”

Kuleba told reporters that anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles already received from the West had been of great help to Ukraine’s military.

Blinken left the United States on Thursday to include stops in Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to “underscore our solidarity and determination to hold the Russian and Belarusian governments accountable for their brutal war against Ukraine.” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.