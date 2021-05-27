Blinken Meets Leaders of Egypt and Jordan on Rebuilding Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan — A fragile cease-fire stays intact, however the work to rebuild after the brief however lethal struggle between Israel and Hamas has simply begun, the highest American diplomat mentioned Wednesday on the shut of a Center East journey meant to maintain simmering tensions from erupting anew.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken mentioned he was returning to Washington from the transient however pressing go to with new guarantees to assist fund a large humanitarian and reconstruction effort within the Gaza Strip, pockets of which have been decimated throughout 11 days of hostilities between Hamas, the militant group that controls the world, and Israel.

Following conferences with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan — two Arab neighbors of Israel which have affect with Palestinians in Israel and within the occupied West Financial institution — Mr. Blinken mentioned he would attain out to different nations within the area “to make sure all of us contribute to restoration, stability, and the discount of tensions.”