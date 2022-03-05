World

Blinken meets with congressional delegation in Europe amid Russian war with Ukraine

Bipartisan Congressional The delegation traveled to Poland this weekend, where members met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and focused on the crisis in Europe as Ukrainians fled their country amid deadly attacks by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A delegation of Democrats and Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) made the trip to support the people of Ukraine and to condemn the war started by Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, March 4, 2022.

“I’m particularly pleased to be here with friends and colleagues in Congress,” Blinken told the meeting. “It is strong enough, as always, to see bipartisan leaders of Congress stand together, rally in support of Ukraine, and stand firm against Vladimir Putin’s preferred war and aggression that affects not only – first and foremost – the Ukrainian people, but fundamental to international discipline.” It is a threat that we all stand for. “

“I think we’re determined – as Republicans, as Democrats, as Americans – not to let this go with impunity,” Blinken added.

During the meeting, HFAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Mix, DN.Y., expressed his gratitude to the people of Poland for working to address the humanitarian crisis caused by Putin’s war with Ukraine.

Chairman Gregory Mix, DN.Y., left, and ranking member Republican Michael McCall, R-Texas, at the Reburn Building on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

“We filled our plane completely, because we wanted to make sure that – number one, we wanted to thank the Polish people,” said Mix. “The humanitarian concerns they have wreaked havoc on them – now they are able to help someone else.”

“We all thought it was very important for members of Congress, in a bilateral way, to come and thank you, and we know – for those who had to leave their homes in Ukraine because of a man who decided he was going. Killing innocent men, women and children.” And to commit war crimes – that we want to let them know that the United States is behind them, “Mix added. “And we’re going to stay together.”

Representative Michael McCall, R-Texas, a ranking member of the committee, also spoke during the meeting, echoing Mix’s feelings about bipartisanship and thanking the people of Poland.

Republican Michael McCall, R-Texas, speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

“We are not here as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans really support our NATO allies, the people of Poland and Ukraine,” McCall said. “We stand with you. We just had a video conference with President Zelensky, one of the bravest people I’ve ever met. Very inspiring. And the chairman’s right: Mr. Putin is a war criminal, he’s going to lose. Last, and we work with you and the administration.” I want to … bring him to justice and stop the bloodshed. And again, I just want to thank the people of Poland and Ukraine. We are with you, and we will do what we can to stop it. “

McCall and other Republicans are frustrated that the U.S. response to everything from sanctions to Russia’s oil imports has been slow.

Before the meeting, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R.P., who lived in Ukraine when he was an FBI agent, highlighted the importance of the trip in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital. He has worked with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and the government on counter-corruption, cyber security and counter-intelligence efforts to deal with Russia.

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Talks about his planned trip to the Ukraine border.

“It’s my personal. They’re my friends there,” Fitzpatrick said. “Ukrainians are showing the world why they should have been in the EU long ago (and) why they should have been in NATO long ago.”

“The world is now seeing the courage of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine,” he added.

Other members of the delegation traveling to Europe included Representative Gerald Conley, D-Va .; David Cecilin, DR.I .; Ann Wagner, R-Mo .; Susan Wilde, D-Pa .; And Raউলl Ruiz, D-Calif.

The delegation plans to stay in the area until Monday.

Marissa Schultz of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.

