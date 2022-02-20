Blinken responds to Zelenskyy’s plea: No sanctions until ‘bombs are actually dropping’



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said in response to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately impose sanctions on Russia, that the United States will continue to pursue a diplomatic approach with Russia before invading Ukraine. It’s flying, the bombs are actually falling. “

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Blinken was asked to respond to Zelensky’s remarks at a security conference in Munich on Saturday, where the Ukrainian leader called for global action against Russia because it appeared ready for an impending attack.

Russia has stepped up military exercises near Ukraine as violence escalates

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombing, and after or after the firing in our country we will have no borders or our economy or any part of our country will be occupied,” Zelensky said. “Then why do we need this ban?”

Blinken told CNN, “Look, I understand where President Zelensky is coming from, but these things are not inconsistent at all.

“When we believe that President Putin has made a decision, until the die is cast, until that diet is actually fixed, and until the tanks are actually moving, the planes are actually flying, the bombs are actually falling, we are going,” Biden said. We have to do everything we can with diplomacy and resistance and persuasion to bring back what we have taken, ”he said.

“In the first case, the sanctions are aimed at preventing Russia from going to war,” he said. “As soon as you trigger them, that barrier is gone. Until the last minute, as long as we can try to bring a barrier effect to it, we’re going to try to do it. Russia generally has a good idea of ​​what it is going to do, but we do not want to divulge the details in advance, as this will allow Russia to try to plan against them. “

Blinken later made a similar comment on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, saying that “until the tanks rotate and the planes come into the air,” the United States will continue to try to “discourage” Putin.

“Until the last minute, he has a choice to go back,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to prevent a war. As soon as you trigger sanctions, of course, any deterrent effect will go away. They are exploited by President Putin, and he moves on.”

Blinken accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Europe on Thursday, but said the meeting would end if Russia started fighting earlier.

President Biden gave a speech on Friday stating that he believes Russia will invade the Ukrainian capital Kiev “in the coming days.” The United States and its NATO allies have threatened to impose a “huge package” of economic sanctions on Russia in the event of an aggression.