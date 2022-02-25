World

Blinken says he’s ‘convinced’ Putin will try to overthrow Ukrainian government

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says he will try to overthrow the Ukrainian government of “certified” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blinken made the remarks in an interview with ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir on Thursday in response to a question about whether he was “sure Putin is going to overthrow this government.”

“I’m sure he’s going to try to do that,” Blinken said, adding that Putin had isolated the Ukrainians from Russia.

“One of the things that Vladimir Putin has done is, since 2014 when they first went to Ukraine, occupied Crimea, occupied a part of eastern Ukraine, completely isolated the Ukrainian people from Russia. Before 2014, in fact, Russia was beautiful. Popular in Ukraine. , “Said Blinken. “It had a 70 percent favorable rating. At the moment, it’s more than just the opposite. Ninety percent of Ukrainians, if I may use the term, hate Russia and, of course, President Putin. My prediction is that somehow. “They will resolutely resist any attempt to take away their sovereignty, their freedom, their government.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, right, looks at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kulebar as he speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

(AP Photo / Caroline Custer, Pool)

Blinken said he too was “certified”, however, that democracy would win in Ukraine.

“Over – whether in the near term, in the medium term, in the long term, I am convinced that democracy and the independence of Ukraine are going to be victorious,” said Blinken.

He added that there was a “possibility” that Putin would try to move Russian troops out of Ukraine, but said that Article 5 of NATO was an obstacle.

“Is it a possibility that Putin will overtake Ukraine? Of course, it is a possibility, but there is something very powerful in its path. We call it Article 5 of NATO. It means an attack on one NATO member. An attack on all NATO members. “We will defend every inch of NATO territory. I think that is the strongest obstacle to President Putin’s departure from Ukraine,” said Blinken.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

(Photo by Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP via Getty Images))

Putin spoke of the “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, local time, after the “green light” and “our clashes with them.” [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Later, explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.

This map of Ukraine shows its capital Kiev and its borders with Russia.

(Gadget Clock)

“Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything,” he said in a video address aimed at the country. “We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this report

