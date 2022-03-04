Blinken says ‘no strategic interest’ in Russia energy sanctions, resists calls for oil import ban



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken downplayed the impact of energy sanctions on Russia, arguing that any such sanctions would do more harm to the United States and its allies than to Moscow.

U.S. lawmakers have expressed bipartisan support for reducing Russia’s oil and gas imports, saying continued purchases could help finance Putin’s war. President Biden has resisted the calls, and White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie has maintained that the sanctions remain “on the table.”

Blinken echoed the administration’s caution in this regard, arguing that short-term effects could actually help Russia and hurt America.

“The sanctions are designed to … minimize the damage to us and our partners and have the greatest impact on Russia and Putin,” Blinken told reporters. “There is no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy.”

“The immediate effect will be to raise the price at the pump for Americans and paddle Russian profits with rising profits,” he argued, adding that the United States was working to weaken Russia’s ability to maintain its role as a leading energy supplier.

Such targeted sanctions include reducing Russia’s access to vital technologies that would allow it to continue developing its energy capabilities, as well as limiting Russia’s growth as a stagnant and exporter of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

However, it will take time for the sanctions to take effect, although the Biden administration is claiming the steel-tumbling ruble (RUR) as evidence of near-term effects.

Some lawmakers have called for more immediate action, such as Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Can., Who introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow the White House to ban all Russian oil imports into the United States.

The bill – specifically barring imports of petroleum and petroleum products from Russia – has been backed by Energy Committee GOP leader Sen. John Barasso and at least seven Republicans in the upper house.