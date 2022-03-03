World

Blinken says Putin’s rhetoric on nuclear threat is ‘height of irresponsibility’

1 day ago
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dangerous remarks as “the height of irresponsibility” as he and his government continue to threaten a nuclear alternative.

In the wake of its aggression in Ukraine, tensions with Russia and the West have escalated, raising concerns about a nuclear attack.

This image, taken from a video provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday, February 19, 2022, shows Yaris intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from an airfield during a military exercise.

(Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

Russia has deployed nuclear submarines for exercises this week, while Putin has instructed his country’s nuclear forces to be on high alert over the weekend – a change of attitude that the United States has not yet echoed.

“The provocative rhetoric about nuclear weapons is the height of irresponsibility,” Blinken told reporters as he wondered if Putin was “bluffing” because of the heightened threat. “It’s dangerous. It increases the risk of miscalculation. It needs to be avoided.”

Blinken did not directly respond to a request for comment, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Russia.

The secretary’s remarks came hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained that Moscow would face “real danger” if Ukraine acquired a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

New concerns over Kiev’s nuclear capability come after Belarus’ decision to keep Russian nuclear weapons over the weekend.

Ukrainian troops captured from Zmiinyi Island, or "Snake" The island was brought to Sebastopol, Crimea, on February 26, 2022.

(Russian Ministry of Defense TASS via Getty Images)

Russia is conducting exercises with nuclear submarines and land-based missiles

Blinken said Wednesday that the United States would impose export controls on Belarus “to hold Putin to account for his deadly attack on Ukraine and to hold the Lukashenko government accountable” for increasing global threats.

The secretary-general said Belarus could expect “consequences” as long as Lukashenko’s support for the war continues.

Lincoln has already reiterated sanctions against Russian banks and businesses, as well as the government and the social elite, including Putin.

“Russia’s credit rating has been cut to junk status. The value of President Putin’s war funds has disappeared,” he said, adding that the effects would be felt for years to come.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has escalated in the past seven days, with hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing across the border.

Andrei Goncharuk, 68, a member of the regional defense, stands in the backyard of a house damaged by Russian airstrikes, according to locals, outside the Ukrainian capital Kiev, in Gorenka, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Ukraine’s state emergency services have claimed that at least 2,000 Ukrainians have been killed and the Foreign Ministry has claimed that 5,000 Russian troops have been killed.

The exact number of Ukrainian and Russian casualties remains unknown, but security officials continue to warn that estimates are expected to rise.

