World

Blinken says U.S. weighing Russian oil ban ‘in coordination’ with allies

42 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Blinken says U.S. weighing Russian oil ban ‘in coordination’ with allies
Written by admin
Blinken says U.S. weighing Russian oil ban ‘in coordination’ with allies

Blinken says U.S. weighing Russian oil ban ‘in coordination’ with allies

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that Russia is considering sanctions on Russia’s oil imports “in coordination” with Europe and NATO allies in a bilateral call as it continues its offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” from the former Soviet republic of Moldova, Blinken said the administration sees “the possibility” of banning Russian oil imports “in a coordinated way” with allies, while ensuring there is still enough oil. In the global market, however, he declined to elaborate on how this could be done.

Republicans have demanded that Biden cut off Putin’s war funds by buying oil

“The steps we have taken so far have had a devastating effect on the Russian economy,” he later told NBC. “We have seen the ruble plummet. We see the economy going into a deep recession. We have already made a big impact, but we are looking at this possibility again in coordination with allies and partners. To ban oil imports.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine at the Kirkjয়ারr Ukraine-Polish border crossing in Poland on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine at the Krakজw Ukraine-Polish border crossing in Kirkuk, Poland, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
(Pool photo by Olivier Dulli, AP)

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Blinken was pressured into whether the United States would consider unilateral action to ban Russian oil.

“So it’s interesting that you added ‘coordination’ – isn’t the United States going to do it unilaterally?” Todd asked.

READ Also  Rangers Win Shootout, End Tampa Bay’s 7-Game Home Win Streak – Gadget Clock

“One feature of what we’ve done so far is coordinating with our allies and partners,” Blinken responded. “We’re much more efficient across the board when we do things together and in as close a combination as possible. There are examples where we each do a little different thing, but it’s completely complementary.

“So, in the first instance, we want to make sure we’re working in tandem,” he added. “No matter what they do, I’m not going to deny taking action in one way or another, but what we’ve done is that the process starts with coordination with allies and partners.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for IDPs from Ukraine at the Krakজw Ukraine-Polish border crossing in Kirkquar, Poland, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, center right.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for IDPs from Ukraine at the Krakজw Ukraine-Polish border crossing in Kirkquar, Poland, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, center right.
(AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

During both morning interviews, Blinken stressed that the Russia-Ukraine war could “continue for a while” and that while Putin was “destined to lose” against the will of the Ukrainian people, the suffering was “real” and “terrible.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the political corridor are stepping up pressure on the Biden administration to ban Russian oil and gas imports, but the administration says this will not be possible without a massive increase in gas prices at home.

Democrats have called for a federal gas tax holiday as a possible solution to lower prices, while Republicans want to expand domestic oil drilling. Either way, higher gas prices mean a difficult road for Democrats in the midterm elections, where they are trying to retain a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate.

READ Also  Inmate arrested for allegedly assaulting officer at Albany County Correctional Facility

Critics have accused the Biden administration of undermining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine by reducing domestic oil production and financing Russia’s dependence on oil.

President Joe Biden is speaking in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 4, 2022, during an event announcing investments in the production of equipment for electrical infrastructure at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

President Joe Biden is speaking in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 4, 2022, during an event announcing investments in the production of equipment for electrical infrastructure at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

Republican Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee and chairman of the Republican Study Committee, wrote in a memo last week, “Russia’s gas sector made record profits last year as oil purchases, coupled with rising prices, fell due to declining oil supplies.” Republicans say the cash helped keep Russia out of sanctions and shifted Putin’s count to a full-scale offensive.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalis, R. La., Who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital: Go back to what President Trump was doing to make American power dominant. The price of gas is below 2 2 per gallon. Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s Radical Green New Deal agenda will be a major issue in the November election. “

Meanwhile, officials in the Biden administration pressured some Democratic senators, Sens Joe Manchin, DW, and Lisa Murkowski, not to support bipartisan legislation by R-Alaska that would ban Russian oil imports, Axios reported Saturday.

“The quiet lobbying campaign expresses the White House’s intent to preserve President Biden’s authority to decide what costs Russia should incur for invading Ukraine – and for what timeline,” Axios reported. “It also points to the frustration of his advisers over congressional efforts to box him in.”

READ Also  Ex-Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Sues NFL, 3 Teams, Including Giants, Alleging Racist Hiring Practices – Gadget Clock

#Blinken #weighing #Russian #oil #ban #coordination #allies

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment