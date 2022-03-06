Blinken says U.S. weighing Russian oil ban ‘in coordination’ with allies



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Sunday that Russia is considering sanctions on Russia’s oil imports “in coordination” with Europe and NATO allies in a bilateral call as it continues its offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” from the former Soviet republic of Moldova, Blinken said the administration sees “the possibility” of banning Russian oil imports “in a coordinated way” with allies, while ensuring there is still enough oil. In the global market, however, he declined to elaborate on how this could be done.

Republicans have demanded that Biden cut off Putin’s war funds by buying oil

“The steps we have taken so far have had a devastating effect on the Russian economy,” he later told NBC. “We have seen the ruble plummet. We see the economy going into a deep recession. We have already made a big impact, but we are looking at this possibility again in coordination with allies and partners. To ban oil imports.”

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd Blinken was pressured into whether the United States would consider unilateral action to ban Russian oil.

“So it’s interesting that you added ‘coordination’ – isn’t the United States going to do it unilaterally?” Todd asked.

“One feature of what we’ve done so far is coordinating with our allies and partners,” Blinken responded. “We’re much more efficient across the board when we do things together and in as close a combination as possible. There are examples where we each do a little different thing, but it’s completely complementary.

“So, in the first instance, we want to make sure we’re working in tandem,” he added. “No matter what they do, I’m not going to deny taking action in one way or another, but what we’ve done is that the process starts with coordination with allies and partners.”

During both morning interviews, Blinken stressed that the Russia-Ukraine war could “continue for a while” and that while Putin was “destined to lose” against the will of the Ukrainian people, the suffering was “real” and “terrible.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the political corridor are stepping up pressure on the Biden administration to ban Russian oil and gas imports, but the administration says this will not be possible without a massive increase in gas prices at home.

Democrats have called for a federal gas tax holiday as a possible solution to lower prices, while Republicans want to expand domestic oil drilling. Either way, higher gas prices mean a difficult road for Democrats in the midterm elections, where they are trying to retain a razor-thin majority in the House and Senate.

Critics have accused the Biden administration of undermining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine by reducing domestic oil production and financing Russia’s dependence on oil.

Republican Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee and chairman of the Republican Study Committee, wrote in a memo last week, “Russia’s gas sector made record profits last year as oil purchases, coupled with rising prices, fell due to declining oil supplies.” Republicans say the cash helped keep Russia out of sanctions and shifted Putin’s count to a full-scale offensive.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalis, R. La., Who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Gadget Clock Digital: Go back to what President Trump was doing to make American power dominant. The price of gas is below 2 2 per gallon. Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s Radical Green New Deal agenda will be a major issue in the November election. “

Meanwhile, officials in the Biden administration pressured some Democratic senators, Sens Joe Manchin, DW, and Lisa Murkowski, not to support bipartisan legislation by R-Alaska that would ban Russian oil imports, Axios reported Saturday.

“The quiet lobbying campaign expresses the White House’s intent to preserve President Biden’s authority to decide what costs Russia should incur for invading Ukraine – and for what timeline,” Axios reported. “It also points to the frustration of his advisers over congressional efforts to box him in.”