Blinken says US not seeking regime change in Russia



On Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States did not want a “change of government” in Moscow.

“In any case, it is not up to us,” he told the BBC from Brussels. “The Russian people have to decide their leadership. They have to decide whether the leaders there are really advancing and representing their needs, their interests, their will. It is not entirely up to us.”

Blinken said he would ask the Russian people, if he could, how “aggression, an unpleasant, irrational war against Ukraine” was helping them in their daily lives.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“How does it send a child to school? How does it give you a job? How does it clean the air? How does it treat the things you care about?” He asks.

Blinken Says ‘No Strategic Interests’ Resist Russia’s Energy Sanctions

On the contrary, he told the BBC that the Russian people were “sadly” carrying the burden of President Vladimir Putin’s war as the United States and its allies imposed massive sanctions on the country.

The secretary praised the “resilience” of the Ukrainian people, saying “if Moscow intends to somehow try to overthrow the government and establish its own puppet regime, 45 million Ukrainians are going to reject it in one way or another.”

Blinken arrived in Brussels on Friday for a meeting with NATO allies. He will stay in Europe for a week, traveling alongside Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. Putin was fired a day after he was widely criticized for advising anyone in Russia to assassinate Putin. Blinken did not mention Graham’s tweet in his comment.

The White House also denied Graham’s comments.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Friday that “this is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you will hear from anyone in this administration.”

On Friday, Graham stepped back, calling for Putin’s arrest and saying the Russian leader should be declared a war criminal.