Blinken tells China 'world is watching' response to Russia-Ukraine war



US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the world was “watching” how he and other countries reacted to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The call was made by the State Department to discuss what it called “Moscow’s premeditated, provocative and unreasonable war against Ukraine.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that “the Secretary of State has noted that the world is watching to see which countries stand for the fundamental principles of independence, self-determination and sovereignty.”

Blinken “underscored that the world is working unitedly to reject and respond to Russia’s aggression, ensuring that Moscow pays a high price,” Price continued.

On Saturday, Blinken spoke with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau about the countries’ cooperation to help their mutual ally Ukraine. And the Secretary has visited a refugee facility in Poland.

On Thursday, a senior defense official criticized China’s silence By the war in Ukraine Russian forces More than a week after the deadly missile attack.

Despite China’s repeated claims that it respects a state’s right to sovereignty, its government has refused to hit Russia with sanctions or condemn intrusion.

China abstained from voting with 141 other countries, including the United States, to pass the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. Resolution Which condemned the attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanded the immediate withdrawal of his troops.

Of the 181 countries that voted, only five – Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria – opposed the proposal, and 35 abstained.