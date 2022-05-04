Blinken tests positive for COVID, latest Biden Cabinet official to contract virus



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the latest Biden administration cabinet official to be infected with the virus.

“Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 through a PCR test this afternoon. The Secretary has been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Biden Agriculture Secretary Tom Wilsack tested positive for Covid-19

“The secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the president is not considered a close liaison,” Price added.

“In accordance with the CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Medical Services Bureau, the Secretary will remain isolated at home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the department and resuming his full responsibilities and travel as soon as possible.”

Blinken’s positive tests came when, along with other cabinet officials, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jane Saki told reporters Wednesday that President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.