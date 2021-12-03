Blinken Trades Warnings With Russia’s Lavrov Over Ukraine, NATO
WASHINGTON – Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken said on Thursday that President Biden was “in the near future” with Russian President Vladimir V. He is expected to speak directly with Putin as part of a fierce diplomatic effort to allay fears of Western officials. There could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. After meeting with Lavrov, Mr Blinken spoke to reporters in Stockholm on Thursday.
Mr Blinken said he would not allow Mr. Lavrov has been “clearly and directly” informed of concerns about the unusual movements of US troops and other deadly acts by Moscow, which his neighbor, the former Soviet republic, whose independence and Western relations with Shri. Putin is upset.
Mr Blinken warned that the United States would work with allies to “impose serious costs and consequences on Russia if it takes further action against Ukraine.” He said it could include “high-impact economic measures we have avoided in the past,” but declined to give further details.
Mr Lavrov came up with his own threats. Min. Echoing Putin’s recent gestures, Shri. “Attracting Ukraine to the geopolitical games of the United States against the backdrop of the deployment of NATO forces in the vicinity of its border will have the most serious consequences,” Lavrov said, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry following Mr Blinkon’s visit.
Mr. Lavrov called for a “long-term security guarantee” on Russia’s western border. Reiterated Putin’s demand, which the Russian president interpreted as an agreement on Wednesday, that Ukraine would never join NATO and that the alliance’s weapons system would not be based there. Mr Lavrov said otherwise, Russia was “ready to take revenge to improve the military-strategic balance,” according to the statement.
While Russia is talking more about NATO threats, Mr Blinken has warned that Russia could be provoked to support military action against Ukraine. He told reporters on Thursday that “despite the massive Russian denuclearization campaign, Ukraine does not pose a threat to Russia in any way.”
“The only threat is a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said.
Neither Mr. Blinken nor the White House elaborated on the Biden-Putin conversation. Kremlin officials have been speculating for several days, but Mr Blinken’s comments were the first clear indication from Washington that Mr Biden was taking the idea seriously.
The two presidents met for the first time in June amid similar alarms about a possible Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have long backed pro-Moscow separatist insurgency. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, and the United States has not yet recognized it.
Shortly before Mr Biden and Mr Putin met in Geneva, Russian troops partially withdrew, with some analysts suggesting Mr Putin had created the crisis to secure a meeting with the new US president.
Biden officials said at the time that the summit’s goal was to reach a more stable and predictable step with the Kremlin. But the relationship remains poisonous.
Min. In a brief note to reporters before a private meeting with Blinken, Mr. Lavrov also hinted at a “tit-for-tat” involving diplomats as well as the United States. On Wednesday, Russia ordered US diplomats, who have been in Moscow for more than three years, to leave the country by January 31. The move comes after Russia’s ambassador to Washington said 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being forced to flee the country. United States in late January.
In a daily briefing on Thursday, State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Jalina Porter said that Russian diplomats should leave the country in accordance with a policy that limits them to a three-year stay. “What is happening is not expulsion,” she said, adding that new diplomats could take their place.
The US political presence in Russia has declined dramatically in recent years amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow. Following the US sanctions round in 2018, the State Department closed its last two consulates in Russia a year ago, imposing restrictions on diplomats imposed by Moscow.
While managing the crisis on Ukraine’s eastern border, Mr. Blinken was also managing the diplomacy related to Iran’s nuclear program, as a new round of talks in Vienna was progressing with some obvious progress. The goal of the talks is to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald J. Trump was released in 2018.
Mr Blinken made an unusual call on Thursday from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who told him that Iran was involved in “nuclear blackmail” and called for an “immediate halt to negotiations” in Vienna.
Mr Blinken declined the call, saying he and Mr Bennett had a positive conversation and agreed on a goal to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
He further added that Iran’s recent rhetoric and steps to speed up its nuclear program “do not give us much reason to be optimistic,” but added that “it is not too late for Iran to reverse its course.”
Anton Trinowski Contributed to the report from Moscow.
