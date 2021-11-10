Blinken Warns Russia Against Making a ‘Serious Mistake’ in Ukraine
Washington – Foreign Secretary Anthony J. Blinken said Wednesday that Russia’s intentions behind its latest military build-up on Ukraine’s eastern border are unclear, but that Moscow would make a “serious mistake” by launching a new offensive against its troubled neighbor.
“We do not have clarity about Moscow’s intentions, but we do know its playbook,” Mr Blinken told a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba at the State Department.
“Any escalating or aggressive action would be a matter of grave concern to the United States,” Mr. Blinkon added.
He met with his Ukrainian counterpart amid reports of a new Russian military deployment near the border, raising alarm again in Kiev and Washington this spring after a large concentration of Russian troops in the area.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said last week that about 90,000 Russian troops were stationed near its border. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. U.S. officials said in May that about 80,000 Russian troops were still stationed in the area after Moscow announced a partial withdrawal.
Officials from the Biden administration are trying to resolve the potential new crisis. CIA Director William J. Burns visited Moscow last week with Kremlin officials.
The new tensions come after a period of relative calm in US-Russia relations, during which Biden officials called for an end to the growing cycle of conflict with the Kremlin and for Russian President Vladimir V. Tried to find areas of cooperation with Putin.
Mr Blinken suggested that Russia could try to invade parts of Ukraine, a former Soviet republic whose political leadership has shifted to the west in recent years, provoking Mr Putin. After a largely pro-Western popular revolution overthrew the Ukrainian president in early 2014, Russian forces annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that continues to this day.
“Our concern is that Russia could make a serious mistake in trying to recapture what it took back in 2014, when it gathered troops on the border, entered the territory of sovereign Ukraine and did so by lying that it was provoked,” he said. Said Blinken. .
“The message we are sending today, to Dimitro, is our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty – to its independence, to its territorial integrity,” he added. “And the international community will look into any Russian attempt to adopt its previous tactics.”
But Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Russia and Ukraine expert Andrew S. Wes warned that Mr Putin has a lot to gain.
“Putin is a master at pushing our chain and keeping us in balance,” said Mr Wes, a veteran of several government national security posts. “He also likes to remind us that their dominance in the Ukraine conflict has increased and that they are more concerned about this issue than Western leaders. That makes things very bright. “
Mr. Coleba said he appreciated the US support for his country, but also renewed Ukraine’s complaints about the newly completed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. Ukrainian officials say the Nord Stream 2 could cost their country वार्षिक 2 billion in annual transit revenue generated by an alternative pipeline passing through their territory, making it more vulnerable to energy wastage by Russia.
The Biden administration publicly opposed the Nord Stream 2 but disappointed Ukrainian officials by waiving major congressional sanctions this year after concluding that the pipeline could not be stopped without a counter-war with Germany.
“We see that Russia is already using air as a weapon,” he said. Coleba said reports of Russian changes in energy supplies echoed in Europe when there was a shortage of natural gas.
“When we talk about the Nord Stream 2, I want to emphasize that the Nord Stream 2 is not just a Ukrainian issue,” Mr Kuleba said. “This is a European problem.”
Mr. Blinken was more cautious. Asked about this, he said that Russia had previously developed arms power but would wait to see if it had fulfilled its promise to supply more gas to Europe before reaching a conclusion in this case. “We are watching very closely,” he said.
#Blinken #Warns #Russia #Making #Mistake #Ukraine
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.