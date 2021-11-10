Blinken Warns Russia Against Making a ‘Serious Mistake’ in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said last week that about 90,000 Russian troops were stationed near its border. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. U.S. officials said in May that about 80,000 Russian troops were still stationed in the area after Moscow announced a partial withdrawal.

Officials from the Biden administration are trying to resolve the potential new crisis. CIA Director William J. Burns visited Moscow last week with Kremlin officials.

The new tensions come after a period of relative calm in US-Russia relations, during which Biden officials called for an end to the growing cycle of conflict with the Kremlin and for Russian President Vladimir V. Tried to find areas of cooperation with Putin.

Mr Blinken suggested that Russia could try to invade parts of Ukraine, a former Soviet republic whose political leadership has shifted to the west in recent years, provoking Mr Putin. After a largely pro-Western popular revolution overthrew the Ukrainian president in early 2014, Russian forces annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that continues to this day.

“Our concern is that Russia could make a serious mistake in trying to recapture what it took back in 2014, when it gathered troops on the border, entered the territory of sovereign Ukraine and did so by lying that it was provoked,” he said. Said Blinken. .