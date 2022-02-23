Blinken will not meet with Lavrov amid Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It does not make sense’



Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday that Moscow had violated international law and would not meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week after pushing troops across the border into Ukraine.

“There is no point in moving forward with our meeting at this time,” Blinken told reporters, adding that he had agreed to discuss European security concerns until Russia invaded Ukraine.

The secretary-general said the Kremlin had rejected all calls for diplomacy and warned that the United States would “increase our sanctions if Russia continues to increase its aggression.”

NATO says Russia plans ‘full scale attack’ on Kiev, warns of ‘real risk’ of full-scale war in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision on Monday before recognizing the independence of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, before ordering “peacekeeping” troops in the Donbass region.

The United States has slapped the Kremlin in response to the order, imposing sanctions on two previously large Russian financial institutions, VEB Bank and Promsvizbank – both of which have ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military.

“Collectively, they hold more than 80 80 billion in assets,” Blinken said. “These measures freeze their assets in the United States, prohibit American individuals or businesses from conducting any transactions with them, bar them from the global financial system, and block access to the US dollar.”

Russia’s elite and their families have also been targeted by US sanctions.

Blinken said Tuesday’s move violated any sanctions imposed during the 2014 invasion of Crimea and warned that Putin could expect more if he acted more aggressively in Ukraine.

Biden has announced Russia’s sanctions and military action in response to the Ukraine attack

NATO member states, such as the United Kingdom, have imposed their own sanctions on the Kremlin, and Germany has blocked the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba welcomed the ban and called on other countries to follow suit.

“The world must use all its economic power to punish Russia for its crimes,” Kuleba said. “Now hit the Russian economy and hit it hard.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister says Kiev will continue to work with the United States, NATO and the European Union on diplomatic efforts to engage with Russia, but the Ukrainians are “ready for any possible development.”

“Condemnation is important but its activities are important now,” Kuleba said.

Blinken has accused Putin of plotting to overthrow the Minsk agreement and forge greater sovereignty over Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“His plan was to invade Ukraine. To control Ukraine and its people. To destroy Ukraine’s democracy,” Blinken said. “Recovering Ukraine as part of Russia.

“This is the biggest threat to security in Europe since World War II.”