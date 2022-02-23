World

Blinken will not meet with Lavrov amid Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It does not make sense’

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Blinken will not meet with Lavrov amid Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It does not make sense’
Written by admin
Blinken will not meet with Lavrov amid Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It does not make sense’

Blinken will not meet with Lavrov amid Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘It does not make sense’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday that Moscow had violated international law and would not meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week after pushing troops across the border into Ukraine.

“There is no point in moving forward with our meeting at this time,” Blinken told reporters, adding that he had agreed to discuss European security concerns until Russia invaded Ukraine.

The secretary-general said the Kremlin had rejected all calls for diplomacy and warned that the United States would “increase our sanctions if Russia continues to increase its aggression.”

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, right, looks at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kulebar as he speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. (AP Photo / Caroline Custer, Pool)

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, right, looks at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kulebar as he speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. (AP Photo / Caroline Custer, Pool)
(AP Photo / Caroline Custer, Pool)

NATO says Russia plans ‘full scale attack’ on Kiev, warns of ‘real risk’ of full-scale war in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision on Monday before recognizing the independence of the two Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, before ordering “peacekeeping” troops in the Donbass region.

The United States has slapped the Kremlin in response to the order, imposing sanctions on two previously large Russian financial institutions, VEB Bank and Promsvizbank – both of which have ties to the Kremlin and the Russian military.

“Collectively, they hold more than 80 80 billion in assets,” Blinken said. “These measures freeze their assets in the United States, prohibit American individuals or businesses from conducting any transactions with them, bar them from the global financial system, and block access to the US dollar.”

READ Also  Canadian trucker protest 2022: Truck drivers oppose COVID vaccine mandate for cross US-Canada border

Russia’s elite and their families have also been targeted by US sanctions.

Blinken said Tuesday’s move violated any sanctions imposed during the 2014 invasion of Crimea and warned that Putin could expect more if he acted more aggressively in Ukraine.

A woman holds her dog as she waits with others to cross into pro-Russian separatist-controlled territory Stanitsya Luhansk from Ukrainian government-controlled territory, the only crossing point open daily in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

A woman holds her dog as she waits with others to cross into pro-Russian separatist-controlled territory Stanitsya Luhansk from Ukrainian government-controlled territory, the only crossing point open daily in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Biden has announced Russia’s sanctions and military action in response to the Ukraine attack

NATO member states, such as the United Kingdom, have imposed their own sanctions on the Kremlin, and Germany has blocked the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba welcomed the ban and called on other countries to follow suit.

“The world must use all its economic power to punish Russia for its crimes,” Kuleba said. “Now hit the Russian economy and hit it hard.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister says Kiev will continue to work with the United States, NATO and the European Union on diplomatic efforts to engage with Russia, but the Ukrainians are “ready for any possible development.”

“Condemnation is important but its activities are important now,” Kuleba said.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force participate in an exercise during training on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at a former asphalt factory on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force participate in an exercise during training on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at a former asphalt factory on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine.
(Ethan Soap / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Blinken has accused Putin of plotting to overthrow the Minsk agreement and forge greater sovereignty over Ukraine’s sovereignty.

READ Also  Heat Wave In Us And Canada Killed 100 Crore Plus Sea Creatures

“His plan was to invade Ukraine. To control Ukraine and its people. To destroy Ukraine’s democracy,” Blinken said. “Recovering Ukraine as part of Russia.

“This is the biggest threat to security in Europe since World War II.”

#Blinken #meet #Lavrov #Russian #invasion #Ukraine #sense

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Long Island dog named Rascal becomes first three-legged dog to compete in AKC agility event

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment