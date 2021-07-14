Blinkist 8.9.8 APK for Android – Download

APK

Technical file information

  • Package name:
    com.blinkslabs.blinkist.android
  • Version:
    8.9.8 (890803)
  • File size:
    21.3 MB
  • Updated:
    July 14, 2021
  • Minimum Android version:
    Android 7.0 (Nougat, API 24)
  • Screen DPI:
    nodpi
  • Architecture:
    universal
  • MD5:
    e2ce7706f5eb85f1901da074c4ba0d87
  • SHA1:
    0c465e9f5424dcb9dfddefb7edd2314203cc93e6

Older Versions of Blinkist:

Other versions of this app are not available!

