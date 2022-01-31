Blizzard Cleanup Continues In Below-Freezing Temperatures On Long Island – Gadget Clock



CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Most of the major roads in our area have been cleared after the weekend’s snow storm.

Many are still finding themselves dealing with the aftermath, especially on Long Island.

SNOW TOTALS: Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter?

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the snow storm is over, but for many on Long Island, the days-long grueling cleanup is still underway. Suffolk County got hit the hardest.

All the snow has one family visiting from Denver feeling right at home.

“We thought we had left Colorado, but here we are,” said Cynthia Benegar.

During the blizzard in Suffolk County, more than two feet of snow fell in some parts, but if you ask those in neighboring Nassau County, Mother Nature didn’t take them lightly either.

“Easy work was actually Saturday, running around with the snow blower. Right now, it’s tough,” said Tom Deierlein of Garden City.

Deierlein admits he should have done a better job on his first run. Now, while working from home, he’s still working on shoveling his driveway.

Check The First Alert Forecast

“Now, anything that didn’t get down to concrete is just an inch of ice, so now I’m scraping it out,” he said.

Others had a leg up, like Michelle Murphy, who just moved here from Ireland.

“Our neighbors helped us, because we aren’t used to having so much snow, so quickly,” Murphy said.

John Motta of Commack spent Sunday morning clearing his driveway.

“First I thought it was ridiculous when they were saying we had 20 inches of snow in Commack. After seeing this driveway, it’s quite obvious, I was wrong. If anything, it’s at least 20, if not more,” Motta said.

Cleaning up after a massive snow storm is a huge job for everyone, and for some it proved deadly. Police say at least three people died on Long Island after shoveling, and there were more than 100 car crashes in Suffolk County alone. County Executive Steve Bellone is still urging caution as cold temperatures lock in the snow and ice.

“The cleanup of this storm will not be easy because of the temperatures that that we have now,” Bellone said.

PHOTOS: Blizzard Socks The Tri-State Area

If driveways and sidewalks aren’t completely shoveled, by nightfall you could experience even more problems.