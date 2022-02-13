Blizzard Conditions Lead to 33 Crashes in Men’s Giant Slalom Sunday – Gadget Clock

World

Blizzard-like weather and poor visibility made for dangerous conditions during the men’s giant slalom on Sunday.

There were 33 crashes at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, making up approximately one-third of the competitor field. Despite the second run being postponed by 75 minutes due to the inclement weather, the snowstorm continued to play a treacherous role in competition.

American River Radamus, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, narrowly missed a spot to podium, finishing in fourth place (2:10.95).

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt finished with a time of 2:09.35 to claim gold, Žan Kranjec of Solvenia earned silver (2:09.54) and France’s Mathieu Faivre grabbed bronze with a time of 2:10.69.

