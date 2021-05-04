Blizzard is showing off two hours of Overwatch 2 next week



(*2*)Blizzard has been comparatively quiet of late on the subject of Overwatch 2. The developer teased some new character designs in February at Blizzcon, however there hasn’t been a lot information in regards to the core recreation. It seems like that’s about to alter, although: on Might twentieth, Blizzard will maintain a two-hour-long dwell stream centered on the player-versus-player parts of Overwatch’s sequel.

Blizzard says that the stream will characteristic “a primary have a look at player-versus-player modifications coming to Overwatch 2.” The stream may also embrace appearances by Overwatch 2 recreation director Aaron Keller — who just lately took over for Jeff Kaplan — together with lead hero designer Geoff Goodman and affiliate artwork director Dion Rogers. “From new maps to main gameplay updates, we’re reinvigorating the core Overwatch expertise,” Blizzard says. The stream will likely be broadcast on each Twitch and YouTube at 3PM ET.

Overwatch 2 was first introduced at Blizzcon 2019, and it isn’t anticipated to launch till someday after this 12 months. That mentioned, it seems that Blizzard will likely be extra open about improvement shifting ahead. Along with the stream, the developer may also be holding an AMA on Reddit on Might twenty fourth.