Blizzard is showing off two hours of Overwatch 2 next week
Blizzard says that the stream will characteristic “a primary have a look at player-versus-player modifications coming to Overwatch 2.” The stream may also embrace appearances by Overwatch 2 recreation director Aaron Keller — who just lately took over for Jeff Kaplan — together with lead hero designer Geoff Goodman and affiliate artwork director Dion Rogers. “From new maps to main gameplay updates, we’re reinvigorating the core Overwatch expertise,” Blizzard says. The stream will likely be broadcast on each Twitch and YouTube at 3PM ET.
Overwatch 2 was first introduced at Blizzcon 2019, and it isn’t anticipated to launch till someday after this 12 months. That mentioned, it seems that Blizzard will likely be extra open about improvement shifting ahead. Along with the stream, the developer may also be holding an AMA on Reddit on Might twenty fourth.
