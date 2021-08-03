Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Steps Down After Workplace Protests

Activision Blizzard, the video game maker, said on Tuesday that the president of its studio Blizzard Entertainment was resigning, a week after workers staged a walkout over allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Activision, known for Call of Duty and other popular game franchises, has come under intense pressure over the past two weeks following a July 20 lawsuit in which California accused the company of promoting a “frat boy work culture” in which the men joked. rape and women were regularly harassed and paid less than their male colleagues.

Outgoing executive J. Allen Brack will be replaced by two Blizzard executives Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will be co-executives of the studio, the company said in a statement.

“Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; work ahead to make Blizzard the safest and most welcoming place to work for women and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or origin; defend and strengthen our values; and rebuild your confidence, ”Activision said in a statement.