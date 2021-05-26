BlizzCon 2021 has been canceled



BlizzCon, Blizzard’s annual fan conference, has been canceled this 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, prefer it was final 12 months. Nevertheless, the corporate plans to host a “world occasion” set for “the early a part of subsequent 12 months,” the corporate introduced on Wednesday.

“Constructing an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and sophisticated affair that takes many months of preparation—not only for us, but additionally for the various proficient manufacturing companions, esports professionals, hosts, entertainers, artists, and different collaborators we crew up with domestically and globally to place all the items collectively,” Saralyn Smith, BlizzCon’s government producer, mentioned in a press release. “The continued complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our capacity to correctly transfer ahead on many of those fronts, and in the end we’re now previous the purpose the place we’d have the ability to develop the type of occasion we’d need to create for you in November.”

The worldwide occasion for subsequent 12 months will comprise an internet present just like the BlizzConline that came about in February and “smaller in-person gatherings.” The corporate says it would reveal extra about that occasion sooner or later.