BLM co-founder to speak at event with LA students seeking to defund school police



Patrice Coolers, co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM), is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at an event hosted by students from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) this week who are pushing for school police to defend.

According to an advertisement for the event, Coolers is scheduled to deliver a speech at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Los Angeles on Saturday for the student organization Students Deserve. Participants must wear a mask and give proof of vaccination, a LAUSD daily pass or a negative COVID test.

“Students are working to make Black Lives Matter at Deserv School,” the organization said on its website. “We want schools to be free from criminalization and policing. We want schools to invest in us as black, Muslim, undocumented, indigenous and caste poor and working class youth. We follow the leadership of Black Lives Matter in that demand. Protects and saves black lives. “

In February 2021, the Los Angeles Board of Education approved a plan to cut one-third of its staff, as well as ban the use of pepper spray on students and remove funding from the department to improve the education of black students.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Colors resigns amid questions over finances

In May 2021, Coolers resigned from his role Executive Director Of the activist group Central foundation In question about his finances.

April after Culors’ financial attention New York Post He said he bought four homes for 3.2 million. The report called on Black Lives Matter Greater New York City chief Hawke Newsom to conduct an “independent investigation” into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated.

Critics point out that the coolers bought expensive homes despite referring to themselves as “” Trained Marxist “In the past.

Questions about BLM’s funding management prompted Amazon last week to suspend its ability to raise money on the AmazonSmile platform. Clinton-affiliated lawyer Mark Elias is said to have been brought in to lead the group’s financing.

