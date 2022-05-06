BLM co-founder’s nonprofit flooded with secret cash from tech titan fund



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Coolers, presided over by a dark money nonprofit, recently received the lion’s share of cash from a secret fund used by Silicon Valley tech giants, the filing shows.

Cullors’s nonprofit, Dignity and Power Now, pulled $ 4.2 million in undisclosed contributions in 2020, according to its most recent tax forms. But while the group did not identify its financial backers, Gadget Clock Digital discovered that পরিমাণ 2.5 million had been sent through the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and BLM Activist, a non-profit social justice organization.

Mark-Anthony Clayton-Johnson, executive director of Dignity and Power Now, said: “There is nothing ‘dark’ or opaque about money. Fox was able to easily identify the source and the documentation.

BLM co-founder denounces ‘triggering’ charity law after publishing $ 6M mansion

A “Dark Money” group is an entity that does not disclose the source of its funds and Cooler’s nonprofit does not disclose its donors. Browsing dozens of 990 tax forms from the Charitable Foundation has resulted in the discovery of Gadget Clock Digital’s $ 2.5 million contribution. Silicon Valley made up about 60 percent of its 2020 fundraiser.

“When we choose to accept the benevolent dollar, it is based on the commitment and reality that we take the resources directly to improve the quality of life of the Black and Brown community, whom we serve and are accountable to,” he continued. “Our influence and work speaks for itself and we are proud to continue to do so.”

“If what you say is false and distorted, we will respond accordingly,” said Clayton-Johnson.

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation is a huge donor-sponsored fund that is affiliated with several big name tech titans. Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter, all contribute to the company.

According to its tax form, it contributed 2.1 billion by 2020, making it one of the largest funds in the United States.

However, it is impossible to determine which individual (s) funded the Cullors’ Group from the Foundation. It does not specify who manages the cash, nor does it report any donors pointing out groups outside of their cash.

BLM’s $ 6M mansion purchase request calls for DOJ investigation: ‘disturbing information’

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation maintained a relatively low profile until its leaders became embroiled in controversy over its “toxic” work environment, which included bullying and sexual harassment.

Emmet Carson, former president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, was fired and received a 300 300,000 severance pay after the fallout, The Mercury News reported.

Groups affiliated with Cullors have received hefty funding from identifiable technology executives and their wives.

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz and his wife, Carrie Tuna, provided Dignity & Power Now with $ 5.5 million between 2017 and 2020.

Moskovitz left Facebook in 2008 but retained a 2 percent interest in the social media company, now known as Meta, which Forbes says accounts for a good portion of its $ 12.1 billion net worth.

BLM defended the multi-million-dollar mansion purchase in a long Twitter thread

Between 2017 and 2020, the pair pushed $ 2.3 million to another nonprofit company founded by Reform LA Gel, a cooler. Reform LA pays more than $ 20,000 a month to Jails Coolers consulting firm, Janaya and Patrice Consulting, since she served as its chair.

Moskowitz and Tuna are strong financial backers of the left-wing social justice groups. Tuna has bankrolled Real Lives Matters of Black Lives Matters activist Shawn King, who paid Coolers consulting firm ব্যবস্থা 78,000 for management and strategy services, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Muscovite’s grant attracted attention when Facebook went on to censor critical stories in Bing’s ক 3.2 million real-estate purchase, in which the BLM leader built four houses. Callers are also reportedly looking into the property at a Reggie resort in the Bahamas, home to Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.

In addition, Patricia Ann Quilin, wife of Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, contributed $ 250,000 to the reform of LA prisons in 2020.

Caller recently made headlines after the release of a report on the $ 6 million Los Angeles mansion purchased by the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation, which he co-founded. Coolers relinquished his leadership position with BLM in May 2021 amid scrutiny over his past real estate purchases.

The event called BLM staff “triggering” the Charitable Transparency Act, specifically groups that file Form 990s or tax forms with the IRS.

“It’s a trip to hear the word ‘990’ now,” Cooler said in April. “I, well, uh. It’s like, triggering.”

“I didn’t really know what the 990s were like before all this happened,” Coolers continued.

It is not clear why Coolers blamed the publication of the Form 990s, as the BLM Global Network Foundation has not yet published a complete tax form.

Thousands of currents have sponsored the group financially over the years, meaning the IRS did not have to file 990s to show its detailed cash flow. In the summer of 2020, the nonprofit became a separate entity from the thousands of currents and became its own legal entity, requiring it to file tax forms now.

However, Washington Investigators reported that the group used an “accounting gimmick” to delay the release of its full 2020 tax form, changing from a “calendar” to an “economic” year. The form should be submitted this month.