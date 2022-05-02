BLM leader physically removed from mayoral debate, suggests race played a factor: video



A dramatic video posted online shows the moment a Los Angeles Black Lives Matter leader was forcibly removed from a courtyard where mayoral candidates were having a debate.

The video was shared by Melina Abdullah, a BLM leader and Los Angeles professor of Cal State, who said she was “brutally removed” from the closed event because she did not have a ticket to go there, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Debates should be public … especially at a public university,” Abdullah said in a statement at the outlet.

The professor further suggested that his race could play a factor, tweeting after his removal: “White PBI [Pat Brown Institute] The director called me to the police. “

The video of the incident showed campus police officers, each holding Abdullah’s hand, lifting him from his seat and removing him from the compound. Several people who appeared to support Abdullah stood in front of the officers, blocked their way, or shouted for their work.

Today I tried to watch the mayoral debate held on campus where I have taught for 20 years. I was waiting for it to start, white PBI The director called me to the police. He and every candidate saw me remove ruthlessly.

pic.twitter.com/cjihRrwtJq – Melina Abdullah (ocDocMellyMel) May 2, 2022

After the incident, Abdullah took to Twitter to thank supporters.

As a grassroots leader in LA, Abdullah has played an active role in local and state politics, including campaigning for California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021.

During the campaign, Abdullah described Newsom’s Republican opponent, Larry Elder, as a “black face of white supremacy.”

He also spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer.

He also has Tweet“f — police,” “don’t be afraid to disband the police” and other anti-police attitudes.

He recently spoke out against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, calling him a “racist.”

The debate over the Cal State University privilege included five leading mayoral candidates. Participants included LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Representative Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, Businessman Rick Caruso, LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon, and LA City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The debate included a number of questions and comments about the city’s ongoing homeless crisis.