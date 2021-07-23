Block unwanted calls and messages like this, will never disturb you

If you also get unwanted calls. Hello sir do you want loan? So by adopting these tips, you can block.

New Delhi. Tech Tips And Tricks: There are times when you are doing important work and suddenly a call comes and someone says- ‘Hello sir, do you want a loan? So gets angry and you try to cut the call as soon as possible. If you also get such unwanted calls or messages, then do not worry, you can stop them in a pinch. Let’s know how to block unwanted calls and messages.

How to block unwanted calls and messages

—Open your smartphone and go to Recent Calls.

—Select the number you want to mark as spam in the call list.

—Then click on Block/Report Spam.

After that that number will be blocked and you will never get a call from that number.

another way

Spam calls to any number of Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea can be blocked in a jiffy. There are two ways to block. You can block through SMS and calling. For this you go to the messaging app. No or open the message and type START 0 and send it to 1909. Then you will not get spam calls on your number.

You can also block spam calls through Call. Call 1909 from your phone. Follow the instructions on the phone and activate the Do Not Disturb option.