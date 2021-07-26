Block UPI apps immediately if phone is stolen, otherwise your bank account will be empty

Get your UPI apps blocked first in case your phone is stolen or lost. Otherwise big deception can happen to you.

New Delhi. Smartphones have become an important part of common man’s life. From banking to online shopping, it is possible with a smartphone. In such a situation, if someone’s phone is stolen, then nothing less than a big shock. Because many secret things are saved in the phone from the back password. The biggest problem is the financial apps present in the mobile. Because they keep the necessary information and bank details of the users connected. Therefore, in case of theft of the phone, it is most important to secure them.

Online payment services like Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe run on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India. In such a situation, there is a fear of misusing these services if the phone is stolen. In such a situation, deactivating the UPI account and temporarily blocking the bank accounts becomes of paramount importance.

How to Block Google Pay Account

If you operate a Google Pay account and your phone has been stolen, first of all call the helpline number 18004190157.

—Select the option to talk to customer care and get your Google Pay account blocked.

—Additionally, Android users can ‘remote wipe’ data from their phones so that no one else can access their Google Account.

Get Paytm blocked like this

First of all call on Paytm Payments Bank helpline number 01204456456.

Here you select the lost phone option.

Register your lost phone number, after selecting the option to enter an alternate number.

After that go to Paytm website and select ’24×7 Help’ then select ‘Report Fraud’ and select any category.

After clicking on the ‘Message Us’ button, submit the proof of account ownership, which can be either a credit/debit card statement showing Paytm transactions, a police complaint about a lost or stolen phone, or any other document as required Is.

After verification, Paytm will block the account.

Get Phone Pe payment account blocked like this

Call on Phone Pe users helpline number 08068727374.

-You will be asked to report a problem with your Phone Pe account. Select the appropriate number option.

Enter the registered mobile number.

An OTP will come on your mobile number for verification.

If OTP is not received then choose the option of not receiving OTP. Now you will be given the option to report the loss of SIM or mobile phone. Select it.

After this the process of blocking your account will start.