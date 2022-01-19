Blockade on the digital platform

Rally and many others. have been banned in the nation attributable to an infection attributable to the Omicron polymorph of the corona virus, which can proceed. In such a scenario, all the political events are entering into the marketing campaign on the foundation of their digital military. On this regard, the Bharatiya Janata Get together appears to be somewhat forward compared to different events.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, voting is to be held right here in seven phases. Speaking about the digital presence of political events in the state, BJP is trying forward right here. Uttar Pradesh BJP is forward of Samajwadi Get together and Congress when it comes to variety of followers on Twitter, Fb and Instagram. Uttar Pradesh BJP has a complete of 81 lakh followers on these three social media platforms.

Equally, Samajwadi Get together has a complete of 58 lakh likes on Twitter, Fb and Instagram. At the similar time, Uttar Pradesh Congress is way behind on this matter. He has solely 11.31 lakh likes on all these three platforms on social media. Different events contesting elections in the state like Bahujan Samaj Get together, Lok Dal and many others. have very much less digital presence.

The BJP can be forward in the digital presence of political events in Uttarakhand. At the similar time, the scenario of Aam Aadmi Get together and Congress is the similar in the state. The quantity of people that like BJP on Twitter, Fb and Instagram in Uttarakhand is 4.17 lakh. Equally, 2.76 lakh followers of Congress and a pair of.80 lakh followers of AAP are current on these three social media platforms.

AAP is at the forefront of digital presence in Punjab. At the similar time, Congress is second and BJP third. Punjab ‘AAP’ has 15.98 lakh followers on Twitter, Fb and Instagram. Equally, 7.69 lakh folks like Congress on these three platforms of social media. At the similar time, solely 4.36 lakh folks like BJP.

Yogi at the forefront

Speaking about massive leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has most followers on Twitter and Fb. There are greater than 2.36 crore followers on each these social media platforms. On this matter, former Chief Minister of the state and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is just barely behind Chief Minister Yogi. Akhilesh is favored by 2.28 crore folks on Twitter and Fb.