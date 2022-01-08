Blockbuster action-thriller ‘Pushpa Part 2’ shooting starts after two month! Blockbuster action-thriller ‘Pushpa Part 1’ is now streaming on Prime Video!

Amazon Prime Video is all set to take film buffs and Allu Arjun fans on an unforgettable ride as a mega-blockbuster entertainer as ‘Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1’ is now streaming on the platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. available for. To mark the film’s worldwide premiere, Prime Video has released an exclusive trailer. But at this time the news is coming that the shooting of the next part of this film i.e. Pushpa Part 2 will be started after two months. This has been claimed in a news of Dainik Bhaskar.

Watch ‘Icon of the South’ and acclaimed actor Allu Arjun as ‘Pushpa’, an underdog who emerges into the world of sandalwood smuggling.

‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’ which is now streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video is written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Maithri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

The Telugu action drama will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and marks the debut of famous Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema with this film. The film is getting a lot of love in every language.

Apart from Allu Arjun, actress Rashmika Mandanna is also being praised for this film. It is being said that this film can prove to be the biggest turning point of his career.

