blog on international issue lest kashmir should not destroy pakistan New PM Shehbaz Sharif

Only India was partitioned in the year 1947 and a part of it was named Pakistan. This is because the word Pakistan originated in the year 1933 when Chaudhary Rahmat Ali, a student of Cambridge University planted the seed of the word ‘Pakistan’. Rahmat Ali was a resident of Balachaur in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Before that, in 1930, the poet Dr. Muhammad Iqbal had demanded the formation of a separate nation by joining the four north-western provinces of India- Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Afghan (Suba-e-Sarhad). When India was partitioned, both the countries got a lot and a lot got away from both of them. Some got more, some got less.

It is said that on a systematic assessment of the circumstances of that time, the immediate circumstances were more in favor of the development of Pakistan, but we had many such great men, whose equivalent at that time was no country in the whole world. Those great men were Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Mahatma Gandhi himself and many staunch patriots. The academician Lord Macaulay, who had come to India in the year 1834, was appointed as a law member of the Governor-General’s executive council, in order to divide the rich brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims and to sow poison in the relations.

He was ordered to radically change the Indian education system. In it it was indicated to him that an education system should be prepared between Hindu-Muslim, in which Hindu and Muslim are like two railway tracks, which run together, but never meet each other. Lord Macaulay was a staunch opponent of Indian oriental education. Today, due to the same education, neither Hindu nor Muslim is able to give Hindu the status of his brother. India continued to develop after partition, but due to its bigotry, Pakistan has neither been able to improve its image in the world nor has it been able to stabilize its government. The current example of this is the fall of the Imran Khan government by two votes and the taking over of Shahbaz Sharif as the 30th new prime minister.

This is the history of the birth of Pakistan. Frustrated Pakistani rulers have fought four wars with India so far, but each time they have to face their faces. India, following the path of peace as told by Gandhi and Lord Buddha, continued to progress on the path of development despite its huge population and kept on par with the leading nations of the world, but Pakistan fought four wars in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999. He kept calming his frustration. During the partition from India, it was known as East Pakistan and West Pakistan, but in the 1971 war, its strife was destroyed when East Pakistan was born as ‘Bangladesh’.

Now the question arises that how will the newly elected government of Pakistan be related to India, because the experience till now tells that all the governments formed in Pakistan after partition, the sole purpose of all is to protect terrorists against India. . It is also said that if the Pakistani government does not vomit venom against India, then it cannot run. This happens because Pakistan was born in opposition to India.

Now let us first understand that how and in what sequence the change of power that took place in Pakistan happened now. Following are the major developments related to the formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his sudden move to dissolve Parliament. In the year 1996, Imran Khan formed PTI, which means Movement for Justice. Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan. His government has fallen. A vote of no confidence was held against Imran Khan in the National Assembly, in which the opposition got the support of enough members and the ruling government lost the majority.

174 votes were cast in favor of the no-confidence motion. The magic figure for the resolution to pass is 172. With this, the PM residence was also evacuated. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out after a no-confidence motion. Earlier on Saturday night, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had resigned amid changing political developments here. At the same time, voting started on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which the opposition has won. Kaiser and Suri resigned minutes after the House resumed proceedings after an adjournment of nearly three hours.

The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party has decided to include allies in the federal cabinet and give them the ministry of their choice. The ruling coalition comprises eight parties and four independents. Since Shahbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister with a lead of just two votes, he does not want to start his term with any confusion among his allies. In order to unite all the parties and not to give rise to any misunderstanding, the formation of the cabinet may take some time. Wherever there is a change of power, dirt is thrown at the previous government.

If the image of that government is not tarnished in front of the public by ignoring the good things of the previous government, then how will it work if its government is overturned tomorrow. Therefore, a special message is given to strengthen our government and its decision among the supporters. Similar game has started in Pakistan after the fall of Imran government. It has been alleged by the newly formed government that Imran Khan, after not depositing the gifts received in official capacity in the previous government, gave them to his former special assistant, who gave them to a Saraf in Lahore for Rs 18 crore. sold.

The report said that they can be kept as personal property by paying half the price of gifts received while in government office, but former Prime Minister Imran Khan deposited only a small amount in the state treasury. According to the law, gifts received due to holding a government post have to be deposited in Toshakhana, but the former Prime Minister did not do so. Talking to a Pakistani news channel, Imran Khan said that “Whatever we took there is on record. If anyone has evidence of corruption, he should come forward.”

What is Shahbaz Sharif’s attitude towards India, it is known from the fact that the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif had said in an election rally in April 2018 that ‘our blood is boiling’. We will continue to make Kashmir a part of Pakistan. When Shahbaz Sharif made this statement, he was the prime ministerial candidate from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

It can be understood from this one statement that what kind of attitude Shahbaz has towards India. It often happens in every country that realizing the mentality of the public, the leaders in the election meeting are expert in doing their favor by mixing their yes in their favor, which is called electoral jumla in India. But, when the burden of power falls on the shoulder, in reality some do not even discuss it and some are adept at burying it in the mud.

There is talk of Shahbaz Sharif’s blood boiling on Kashmir, then if his blood is still boiling after being in power, then it may be that he may not be burnt to ashes in the same boiling blood. After partition, till now, this has been the longing of all the leaders of Pakistan or Kashmir has been such a lollipop to trick its people, which whenever it wants, by showing it to its people, it has been trying to lure it in its favor. Perhaps the present Prime Minister of Pakistan must have realized the Indian internal power by now, in which India, following its policy of neutrality, tried to stop the Russo-Ukraine war and did not even come under the threat of the US government.

India is committed to its commitment – Russia was, is and will be a friend of India, as it is abiding by the agreement between the two countries in the year 1971, which is being pressured by the US for non-compliance But unable to succeed. That is because India remembers the promise of Russia in which Russia had said that an attack on India would be considered an attack on it. We Indians are committed to the fact that India will not be stung for its strategic power, but if someone attacks our self-respect, then no country in the world will be able to help it.

Perhaps the present Prime Minister of Pakistan would not need to be reminded of this, because his soul would know the strategic power of India. Keeping these things in mind and giving a strong message to the world, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also said during his US visit recently that India will never tease anyone, but if someone teases India, he will not leave it either. . The new Prime Minister of Pakistan would also know that India believes in Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha, so it can be fatal to disturb its peace.

(The writer is a senior journalist and political analyst)