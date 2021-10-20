Blood samples and diabetes can be tested, medical bulletin will also be issued… know what other facilities will be available in ‘Modi Van’? What is ‘Modi Van’ which is flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off a ‘Modi van’ as part of the BJP’s ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ program to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years as the head of the government. Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for about 13 out of these 20 years. Five Modi vans were flagged off on the occasion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Sonkar said the Modi vans would serve as health centers as well as aid centers in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency and would be operated by the Kaushambi Vikas Parishad. “Five Modi vans will be operated in five assembly constituencies of Kaushambi district of UP,” Sonkar told news agency ANI. He is a BJP MP from Kaushambi and runs the development council.

Sonkar said these vehicles are equipped with a machine that can conduct 39 tests including blood tests at a time, including tests for diabetes. The van will also issue a weekly medical bulletin. He said that apart from providing health facilities, these vans would also help in registration of beneficiaries under various central schemes.

Sonkar said these vans also have 32-inch screen TVs and high-speed internet service. In these, Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will also be broadcast. Sonkar said that various rallies and speeches of BJP leaders will also be telecast.

On completion of 20 years of Modi ji in public service, BJP MP from Kaushambi under Seva Hi Sangathan Shri. @BJPVinodSonkar Flagged off the medical van ‘Modi Van’ built by him and dedicated it to the public. This is a very commendable initiative to bring health services to the people of the area at their doorsteps. pic.twitter.com/wbAzslekcb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 19, 2021

This Modi van will help in promoting the vaccination campaign against the corona virus epidemic in remote areas. The van will also appeal to the people to take a pledge to keep their villages clean and plastic free.

According to the information, through this van people will be able to register for central government schemes like Window Pension, Divyang Pension and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.