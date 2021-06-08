Bloodshot actress Eiza Gonzalez confirmed to headline thriller Wolf Country; Jennifer Fox to direct

Actor Eiza Gonzalez is decided to lead the upcoming thriller function Wolf Nation.

Per Fluctuate, the movie will possible be directed by Jennifer Fox, who solely at present helmed HBO drama The Legend, that includes Oscar winner Laura Dern.

The film is being touted as a “muscular thriller” inside the vein of the 2016 Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine-starrer Western Hell or Extreme Water.

Gonzalez will play a younger deputy shunned by her full group after she uncovers a mammoth drug haul that implicates the metropolis’s cherished sheriff, who moreover occurs to be her father.

When he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness, his daughter ought to face the very man who taught her all of the issues about upright and faulty to convey him to justice.

The movie, that may possible be produced by Endeavor Converse materials and 51 Leisure, has a script by Peter Begler.

Gonzalez is handiest recognized for starring in movement images corresponding to Itsy-bitsy one Driver, Bloodshot, I Care A Lot and Hobbs & Shaw. She most solely at present featured in Warner Bros’ Godzilla vs Kong.

