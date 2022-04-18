Bloody Easter weekend sees multiple mass shootings, violent crime in cities



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Four major shootings occurred in the United States during the Easter weekend, while Chicago and Baltimore recorded bloody days, including multiple shootings.

The two minors were later found dead Shooting At the Airbnb rental property in Pittsburgh on Sunday morning, according to WPXI, several more people were injured when party-passengers on the property tried to flee the violence.

South Carolina Mall Shooting Police Arrest Suspect, Say It Wasn’t ‘Random’

Police said a large party was being held with “several young men” at the start of the shooting, with officers reaching out to more people as more shootings began from rented property.

At least 10 people were injured, including 17-year-old Zidane Brown and Matthew Steffi-Ross, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Other gunshot wounded were taken to a nearby hospital by first responders, others drove themselves to hospitals inside and outside Pittsburgh.

Up to 50 rounds of ammunition were fired at the time of the incident, which kept rushing to find party spectators. Some people were injured by jumping out of windows, injuries and broken bones in the process.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Multiple shootings in South Carolina

South Carolina The weekend saw multiple shootings, the first Saturday when nine people were injured in a shooting at a Columbia Mall. Five others suffered fractures and bruises while trying to flee the violence, although no injuries were reported.

Police have arrested a suspect in the incident, 22-year-old Joanne Price, who claims she fired in self-defense during a collision.

Nine people were injured in a shooting at an Easter Bash club on Sunday morning, about 90 miles north of Hampton County.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the club when the incident began and party members fled the area in an attempt to escape the violence.

“We didn’t know where the shots were coming from. So we ran to get to safety, and we were just trying to get to safety because everyone was running and shouting,” said Jassi Williams, an eyewitness. Told the WTOC .

None of the nine victims were seriously injured and police are still searching for suspects in the incident.

Easter shooting in Portland

Another deadly shooting occurred in Portland on Sunday, killing one and injuring three.

Police responded to a shooting call in south-east Portland just before 9pm on Sunday and found one already dead, while three minors were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, one life-threatening.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Violence in Baltimore and Chicago

Five separate shootings occurred across Baltimore on Sunday, injuring six people, according to the WJZ.

The victims, aged between 19 and 37, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were considered life-threatening.

According to ABC 7, 16 people were injured and one died in the Chicago shootings over the weekend.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 58. A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the thigh on Sunday.