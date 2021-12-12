bloody fight inside delhi tihar jail inmates injured

Two prisoners attacked a prisoner while getting his hair cut from the barber in his ward. Both the prisoners attacked the prisoner with barber’s scissors.

Violent clashes between inmates have come to light in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Two inmates in the jail allegedly attacked a prisoner with barber’s scissors while getting a haircut in their ward. The prisoner’s chest and arm were stabbed with scissors. Jail officials gave this information on Sunday.

According to Tihar Jail officials, the incident took place on December 10 inside Tihar’s Central Jail No. When two prisoners attacked a prisoner while getting his hair cut from the barber in his ward. Both the prisoners attacked the prisoner with barber’s scissors. Both the prisoners attacked with scissors on the hand and chest.

Giving information, a senior jail official said that during the altercation, the victim and one of the attackers were injured and the jail staff immediately separated them. The injuries to both prisoners were not serious. The injured prisoners were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment, from where they were discharged on the same day and brought back to jail, the official said.

According to the police, the Hari Nagar police station received information from the hospital about the victim Yogesh, who was admitted after being injured in an alleged assault by other inmates. The injured prisoner did not want to file any complaint. However, the incident was reported from the jail authorities, a senior police officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter and appropriate legal action will be taken, the official said.

In the past too, there was news of violent clashes in Tihar Jail. In which three prisoners were injured. Injuries from sharp weapons were found on the body of all three prisoners. The police had registered a case in this case under several sections of the IPC.