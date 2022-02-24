World

Bloomberg Billionaires Index : Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos networth drop due to Russia Ukraine conflict

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, no person in the world is now included in the $ 200 billion club. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were part of this index in early 2022.

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine is now affecting the world’s rich as well. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, no person in the world now has a wealth above $200 billion, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were part of the $200 billion club until recently.

Losses due to fall in shares: The world’s stock markets fell sharply after Russian President Putin ordered military action in eastern Ukraine. Which also affected the wealth of the rich people of the world. Shares of Elon Musk’s company Tesla fell 7 percent. Due to which his wealth saw a decrease of $ 13 billion and he was out of the $ 200 billion club. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk currently has a net worth of $199 billion.

On the other hand, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also had the same situation. Amazon’s stock fell 3.5 percent. After which the wealth of Jeff Bezos decreased by $ 5 billion to $ 169 billion.

Musk still number one: There is no doubt a declining trend in the wealth of the rich around the world this year. But Elon Musk still ranks number one in the list of the world’s rich. If we talk about the loss, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, this year number one Elon Musk got $ 71 billion, Jeff Bezos at number two got $22.9 billion, Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury goods maker LMVH at number three, 22.5 billion. Dollar, Microsoft founder Bill Gates at number four has lost $15.7 billion and Google founder Larry Page has lost $14.1 billion.

Only Warren Buffet’s increased wealth: Warren Buffet, who is called the magician of the stock market, is the only person in the list of top 10 of the world’s rich, whose wealth has increased this year. This year his wealth has seen an increase of $ 3 billion. His net worth is $112 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.


