‘Blue Bayou’ Review: No Direction Home

In its subtlest way, “Blue Bayou” seeks to draw attention to the precarious organ settled by foreign-born adoptees, whose citizenship was never finalized. When an innocent argument at a supermarket leads Antonio to the wrong side of two police officers—one of whom (Mark O’Brien) is Jesse’s biological father and the other (Emory Cohen) is no more than a bundle of nonsense clichés— The incident heralds a series of escalating threats to life that is already far from safe.

These give the film a slow, sad drop of inevitability that is lightened by the warmth and naturalness of Chon’s performance. The beautifully relaxed family scenes help us forgive the difficult direction, as does the surprisingly low-key Lin-Dan Pham as a sick Vietnamese American who befriends Antonio and tugs at his Asian identity. Is. In these moments, we see a man with one foot on the ground and the other on the water, his memory haunted by an image of his birth mother and a distant lagoon. And as the faces and fates of real-life adopters scroll past in a moving coda, Chon forces us to acknowledge how easily those who consider themselves settled can become an instant displaced and disenfranchised. can.

Rated R for racist language and violent law enforcement. Running time: 1 hour 59 minutes. in Theaters.