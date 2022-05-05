Blue Jays beat Yankees, end New York’s 11-game win streak



Jordan Romano blocked the loaded bases in the ninth inning, which lifted Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night to end New York’s winning streak of 11.

Matt Chapman allowed runs in a season-high six innings for Homer and Yousey Kikuchi (1-1) for Toronto, which was narrowly held.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single from Romano in ninth place and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Lokastro, who rose to second after being hit by Josh Donaldson. Aaron Hicks strike out and Joey Gallo walked to load the base for Isia Kinar-Falefa, who was grounded out to finish it.

Romano led the majors by saving 12 of 13 attempts. Toronto avoided sweeping the three-match series.

New York’s 11-game run was its longest after a 13-game streak between 14 and 27, 2021.

“11 wins in a row, it’s no small feat,” Donaldson said. “It doesn’t matter who you play.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was fired by plate umpire Marty Foster in the eighth over for arguing for a ball and strike at Aaron Jazz’s at-bat. Foster annoyed the judge after calling for a sixth low strike.

“We’re playing for a lot,” Boone said. “I felt like there were some couples out there who didn’t get in our way.”

Boone and Foster exchanged heated words before the Yankees manager left the dugout. After one pitch, the Jazz swing out to end the innings.

“He stood by us and stood by me and I appreciate that,” the judge said.

Hicks said Foster’s incoherent calls were hard to pick up

“Those balls are too little to judge,” Hicks said. “Especially in a big situation like this, we need a tough strike zone. These are things that are hard to swallow, especially in a big situation like this and a guy like that on a plate.”

Boone said he did not believe he had done anything during the argument that would guarantee extra discipline from the league.

“I was pretty crazy there,” he said. “Hopefully not suspension or anything. I’ve got some control.”

The judge finished 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts, the second straight fanning three times a night. He became hitless for the second time in 14 matches.

Kikuchi has won for the first time five times since Toronto. He hit a walk and a season-high seven out.

“In terms of content, he was good,” Boone said. “He was throwing hard. He made a good change, the cut was a good pitch for him.”

The Yankees batsmen have swung and missed 15 times against Kikuchi, the most swinging and missed by a single start this season.

Blue Jess manager Charlie Montoya said, “If he throws a strike, he will kick people out.”

David Phelps struck out one in the seventh, but walked away after a back-to-back walk, and Tim Mayaza retired the next two batsmen. Emmy Garcia did the eighth job.

Toronto improved to 10-3 in a one-run game. Blue Jays lead baseball with 10 one-run wins.

Gallo returned to the lineup after missing the last three matches as he saw the tightness of the groin on the left and the first pitch from Kikuchi in the third.

Galloway Homer was his third and New York’s main league-leading 35th.

In the second minute, Chapman started scoring in the leadoff explosion with the ball of left-arm Nestor Curtis. Homer was Chapman’s fifth.

Bo Beachet hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.

Curtis (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and made three outs.

“The command wasn’t there today,” Curtis said.

New York lost 17 games for the second time when hitting at least one home run.

The roster goes on

The Blue Jays picked RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo in the Triple A and LHP Andrew Vasquez in the Triple A. To make room for Lawrence in the 40-man list, INF Gosuke was nominated to recruit Katoh.

New home for Holland

LHP Derek Holland tweeted that he had signed a minor league deal with Toronto. With 13 years of experience, Holland led Detroit 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA in 39 games last season. He has also pitched for both the Texas, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Chicago Cubs and the White Sox.

Instructor’s room

Blue Jays: Off Teoskar Hernandez (left-handed diagonal) scored 1 for 3 and hit twice in his second rehab game in Dunedin in class. Hernandez could rejoin the Blue Jays in Cleveland on Thursday.

Coming next

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00) will start on Friday when the Yankees return home for the opening match of the three-match series against Texas. RHP Glenn Auto (1-0, 2.89) started as Rangers

Blue Jays: RHP Jose Berrios (2-0, 4.13) starts Thursday in the opening match of a four-match series in Cleveland. RHP Aaron Civil (0-2, 10.67) goes to the parents.