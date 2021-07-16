Blue Jays Cleared for Return to Canada

The last time the Blue Jays played a game at Rogers Center, their stadium in downtown Toronto, was on September 29, 2019. Since then, because the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Canadian border to be closed, the only major league baseball team in the country. was forced to find makeshift regular-season homes in Dunedin, Fla., his spring training site, and Buffalo, where he replaced the franchise’s top minor league team.

Finally, after almost two years of absence, the Blue Jays are coming home.

On Friday, the team announced they would be back in Toronto starting July 30, with a three-game streak against the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays say the Canadian government has granted them a “national interest exemption” which allows Major League Baseball games to be played at Rogers Center “with strong health and safety protocols in place. “.

Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, said in a statement published online that the Blue Jays were granted the exemption after “careful scrutiny” by public health officials “at all levels of government.”