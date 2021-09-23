Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray Pushed To Greatness By Randy Johnson

With maximum effort, a Chapman-style delivery, an intimidating presence and a two-pitch mix (he throws a fastball or slider 90 percent of the time), Ray is essentially a closer disguise as a starter—for durability. An unusual formula. Yet by finally unlocking his control, Ray forces hitters to swing, which limits his pitches and lets him work deeper into games.

“Unlike hitters know exactly what he wants to do, but he sticks to it,” said Toronto fielder Jake Lamb, a former teammate in Arizona. “When you have an elite fastball and the hitter has to worry about it, it improves his slider.”

Ray has a strong contender for the Cy Young Award in Cole, the Yankees ace, who is second only to Ray in ERAs and strikeouts, and Ray has 15 wins out of 12. But however the voting ends, Ray wins the bet he made himself.

“I didn’t want to look back and wish I had done something different,” he said. “I felt like I was just being true to myself for that guy.”

By that, he means a man like Johnson, the pitcher he most admires, who has rejoiced from afar at his former disciple’s progress. Johnson never tried to fix Ray’s mechanics, essential elements of his transformation. But to help sharpen the mental edge of another young, wild lefty, Johnson made an impact.

“He could essentially be the ace of the staff, a guy that you can turn around — I think he’s that kind of pitcher, and it looks like things clicked,” Johnson said. “Left-handed players, maybe we’re a little slow developer. I know I was. But he’s really come into his own, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”