Blue Jays vs. Guardians prediction: Bet on Toronto’s ace





Mama Mia! Dr. Michelle Morse, chief medical officer at the Dept. of Health, suggested we replace the term “mothers” and instead use “birthing people.”

Not sure what the holdup is but Stitches could not find a birthing people greeting card.

So Happy Mother’s Day to Mrs. Stitches and Mama Stitches and to you Dr. Morse a happy and healthy Birthing People’s Day!



The Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.45 ERA) has been superb, allowing five runs over 31 innings and one run over his last 13.

Toronto is in Cleveland where Konnor Pilkington, yes, that Konnor Pilkington, will be making his first career MLB start.

The rookie hasn’t allowed a run yet in five innings of relief work. Not sure how long Konnor will go. We are hoping the Jays send him to an early shower. 20 units on the Blue Jays. And 10 units on the Phillies who …

… were rained out Saturday. They’ll play the Mets twice on Sunday. We will take whichever game Kyle Gibson is starting. Holding at +371 barbaros.