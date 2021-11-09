Blue Origin Loses Legal Fight Over SpaceX’s NASA Moon Contract
Jeff Bezos’ latest legal attempt to cancel NASA’s billion-dollar moon lander deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX was rejected by a federal judge on Thursday. The decision marks the end of a month-long battle between the world’s two richest space companies, a major obstacle to NASA’s plans to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.
The decision confirms that whenever American astronauts return to the lunar surface, they will travel in a spacecraft built by Mr. Musk’s company. This adds another victory for SpaceX, a company that has become a major player in orbital spaceflight, with NASA serving as the primary partner in carrying cargo to the astronauts and the International Space Station.
But NASA has been unable to work on the program with SpaceX for the duration of Blue Origin’s legal challenges, which could delay its return to the moon.
“It’s disappointing not to be able to make progress,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said in an interview before the decision was announced Wednesday. She added that meeting with the company to evaluate the timeline for the lunar mission was a “very high priority” for NASA, and that the lawsuit was settled out of court.
Blue Origin sued NASA in August, claiming that the agency had awarded SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract in April to conduct the first two missions to the moon. The agreement was one of several industry struggles that reflected the struggling ambitions of two entrepreneurs who poured billions of dollars into rival efforts to normalize space transport.
The controversial launch is part of Artemis, part of NASA’s flagship effort to create an American presence on the lunar surface. The prestigious agreement to put humans on the moon would have significantly boosted the credibility of Blue Origin, which has taken humans to the edge of space in a tourist spacecraft, but has struggled to advance its ambition to build a rocket capable of lifting it. For cargo orbits for NASA and the Department of Homeland Security. After losing to SpaceX, Mr. Bezos’ company engaged in months of legal pushback, rigorous lobbying, and public complaints.
U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Richard A. Hertling’s decision rejects Blue Origin’s argument and on Thursday sided with NASA and SpaceX, the second defeat after Blue Origin failed to oppose the government surveillance agency’s SpaceX deal earlier this year. . But his full order and the reasoning he gave were sealed. Whatever the judge’s reasoning, Blue Origin has some other legal avenues to challenge the agreement.
“It’s not a decision we want,” said Mr Bezos Wrote on Twitter Following the decision, “but we respect the court’s decision and wish NASA and SpaceX the full success of the agreement.”
A spokesman for Blue Origin said the company’s lawsuit highlighted “important security issues” that NASA considers “important security issues” in funding NASA’s efforts to fund lunar landers, but added: “We look forward to hearing from NASA on the next steps. The Artemis program. For internal future moon lander competitions (Blue Origin won साधारण 25 million in September from NASA in the Ordinary Moon Lander design program).
Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper to develop its Blue Moon lander at NASA at a cost of 5.9 billion. It was hoped that bringing together a team of aerospace heavyweights would be great for NASA.
NASA initially had to choose between two different lunar landing systems if one fell behind during development. But it was limited by congressional funding, which allocated only a quarter of what the White House requested last year. As the company’s bid was half of Blue Origin’s Blue Moon proposal, NASA awarded the contract to SpaceX alone.
The agency’s court victory will help develop the now-unlocked NASA fund, Starship’s whirlwind, a completely reusable system that will eventually send people to Mars. Is the focus of Musk’s ambitions. The company is developing and testing rocket launches at a rapidly expanding facility in South Texas. After several tests of the vehicle, which ended in an explosion, the company completed a high-altitude flight that landed successfully in May. In the near future, the company plans to test the orbit of the vehicle, which will not have passengers.
The NASA agreement requires two starship trips to the moon and back, including a second mission to carry American astronauts. The deadline set by NASA for the lunar landing, first announced by the Trump administration, is 2024.
But even before Blue Origin’s legal challenges, it was deemed unrealistic, forcing NASA to suspend work with SpaceX, and a six-month trial.
In its initial protest against Blue Origin filed in the Government Accountability Office in April, the company argued that the rules of the program should be revoked or changed as soon as NASA realizes that two lander systems are unaffordable (another company, Dynatics, filed a similar complaint). Rejecting that argument, the office ruled that NASA had properly evaluated the proposals. While NASA acknowledged that a requirement for SpaceX was unjustifiably waived, the mistake was not serious enough to repeat the competition.
Blue Origin’s subsequent complaint focused primarily on NASA’s apology, which excluded some government security reviews to accommodate SpaceX’s new plan to launch a dozen or more “tanker” rockets launching its two lunar-bound starship launches, a legal filing. GAO is indicated in the dispute. Instead of reviewing for each launch, as required by NASA, the agency allowed SpaceX to propose only three reviews: one for each lunar-bound starship launch, and one that includes all tanker launches.
Blue Origin cited the apology in support of NASA’s claim that it had given SpaceX an unfair advantage.
During the trial, Blue Origin sought lobbying in Congress to pressure NASA to add another company to the lander program. SpaceX’s starship was described as dangerous and “extremely complicated” by its lobbyists trying to paint it in the material distributed to lawmakers. The SpaceX lobbyist resisted, effectively casting Blue Origin as a casualty, and plans to conduct reviews with NASA before launching each starship.
But NASA resisted the pressure of Blue Origin and focused on its goal of launching another lunar lander competition next year. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
And Mr. Bezos and Mr. As Musk’s space competition grows and attracts more attention, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other progressive lawmakers have entered into space policy, opposing additional moon lander money as part of the billionaire’s criticism.
“They’re in the wrong camp, and they don’t know it,” Lori Garver, a former NASA deputy administrator led by President Barack Obama, said of progressives criticizing billionaire-backed space companies.
She and other spaceflight experts point out that because of NASA’s funding model for lunar landers and other events, billionaire-backed space companies pay more of their own money – saving NASA money – than NASA’s traditional partnership with Boeing, Lockheed. Martin and other aerospace giants.
Despite uncertain future funding, lawmakers are still calling on NASA to select another lander.
“Members of Congress who say NASA needs another competitor, and don’t pay, are really just insulting the agency they care about,” Ms. Garver added.
Whether Blue Origin will get a Moon Lander contract in the future, the company has focused on other objectives. Last month, Orbital Reef announced a partnership to build a private space station as a final replacement for the International Space Station. This could be another way of fulfilling Mr. Bezos’ vision of inspiring Blue Origin: “Millions of people live and work in space.”
