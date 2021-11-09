Blue Origin Loses Legal Fight Over SpaceX’s NASA Moon Contract

Jeff Bezos’ latest legal attempt to cancel NASA’s billion-dollar moon lander deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX was rejected by a federal judge on Thursday. The decision marks the end of a month-long battle between the world’s two richest space companies, a major obstacle to NASA’s plans to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972.

The decision confirms that whenever American astronauts return to the lunar surface, they will travel in a spacecraft built by Mr. Musk’s company. This adds another victory for SpaceX, a company that has become a major player in orbital spaceflight, with NASA serving as the primary partner in carrying cargo to the astronauts and the International Space Station.

But NASA has been unable to work on the program with SpaceX for the duration of Blue Origin’s legal challenges, which could delay its return to the moon.

“It’s disappointing not to be able to make progress,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said in an interview before the decision was announced Wednesday. She added that meeting with the company to evaluate the timeline for the lunar mission was a “very high priority” for NASA, and that the lawsuit was settled out of court.