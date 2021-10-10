Blue Origin postpones William Shatner’s space flight by a day

Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin said on Sunday it would suspend a flight carrying William Shatner to space due to forecast of strong winds at its launch site. The flight of the company’s New Shepard spacecraft is now scheduled for October 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET, a day later than originally planned. The goal is to lift it from Blue Origin’s launch site One in Texas.

A statement on Blue Origin’s website said the New Shepard NS-18 has met all mission requirements, and the astronauts have begun their training. “The weather is the only gating factor for the launch window,” according to the statement, signed with the company’s motto “Gradatim Ferrociter” (Latin for “Step by Step, Brutality”).

The company officially announced last week that Shatner, better known as Captain James T. known as Kirk star trek, The crew of New Shepard will join for its second crewed flight. 90-year-old Shatner will be the oldest person to go into space. New Shepard’s first crewed flight in July brought Bezos, his brother Mark, aviator Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Damon into space.

Shatner will be joined by Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs, Glen de Vree, co-founder of software company Medidata, and Audrey Powers, vice president of life sciences at a French software company. Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations.