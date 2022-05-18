Sports

Blues vs Avalanche Game 1 score: Josh Manson nets overtime winner for Colorado

22 hours ago
Colorado Avalanche defender Josh Manson took the lead for the staff when a shot from behind St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binning was caught within the web on Tuesday evening.

Manson’s objective gave Colorado a 3-2 win and a 1-0 lead over Avalanche within the Western Convention semifinals towards the Blues.

(*1*)

Colorado Avalanche defender Josh Manson is congratulated by his teammates after scoring an overtime objective towards the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the second spherical playoff collection in Denver on Tuesday, Might 17, 2022.
(AP Picture / Jack Dempsey)

Manson stated of his celebration along with his teammates after the objective, “I used to be simply watching as a result of lots of people have been coming at me with quite a lot of pace.” “It is good to have this (win) along with your staff.”

It was Manson’s first post-season objective. Avalanche acquired Manson from Anaheim Duck earlier than the NHL commerce deadline.

The snow needed to be dug deep to win.

St. Louis Blues defender Justin Falk moves between Colorado Avalanche's Arturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landskug during the Stanley Cup Playoff Series in Denver on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

(AP Picture / Jack Dempsey)

Ryan O’Reilly scored the primary objective for the Blues within the first interval at 6:25. This was his sixth playoff.

Colorado returned to the second spherical with objectives from Valerie Nichushkin and Samuel Girard. Avalanche took a one-goal lead within the third, however Jordan Kiro’s energy play objective equalized.

Manson will rating 8: 082 in overtime.

“He performed extremely effectively, giving us an opportunity to win,” stated Blues defender Colton Payne. “They’ve an excellent staff. They’re quick. We have now an excellent staff. We have been an excellent staff all season. I hope there will probably be quite a lot of shut matches.”

Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper has 23 save data. It was his first sport after struggling a watch harm throughout Game 3 towards the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Quamper makes a save against the St. Louis Blues in Denver on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Quamper makes a save towards the St. Louis Blues in Denver on Tuesday, Might 17, 2022.
(AP Picture / Jack Dempsey)

St. Louis goalkeeper Binnington added 51 saves.

Game 2 is about for Thursday 9:30 pm ET.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

