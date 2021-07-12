BMC has sealed Suniel Shetty Prithvi Apartments Building located at Altamount Road | Suniel Shetty’s building sealed by BMC, all family members are safe

Mumbai: After the second wave of Kovid passed, people heaved a sigh of relief and life once again started getting back on track. While one danger has been averted, the threat of the third wave of Kovid remains constant. People’s carelessness is being seen in different states and cities across the country regarding Kovid, due to which the risk of third wave of Kovid is getting stronger.

Prithvi Apartment sealed

States like Maharashtra and Delhi had seen the maximum number of cases of Kovid, after which the highest vigilance is being seen in these states regarding Kovid. In this sequence, on Monday, the BMC has sealed the ‘Prithvi Apartments’ building located on Altamount Road. According to the tweet of news agency ANI, some people were found to be Kovid positive in the building located in South Mumbai.

VIDEO

Sunil’s entire family safe

Let us tell you that Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty lives in this building. However, BMC Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad has said that Sunil Shetty’s entire family is safe. Let us tell you that Sunil Shetty has been a superhit hero of 90s films. Although talking about Bollywood films, he was last seen in the film ‘A Gentleman’ released in 2017.

Will be seen in these films

Talking about the current work front, Sunil Shetty works in regional films these days. Sunil Shetty’s focus is on Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu films. Soon his son’s debut film ‘Tadap’ will be released in which Sunil Shetty has also played an important role.

